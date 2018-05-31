MH
Sep 15, 2017
I learned a lot through this course and was able to apply some of my learnings to my current work. Definitely would like to recommend this course!
IK
Apr 21, 2020
It was a very good and comprehensive course especially for those who want to work on IoT based projects and not have much knowledge of software
By armin m•
May 31, 2018
This course is a shame. I can not imagine than anybody of the team who created this course is aware of the current situation. None of the materials for week 4 and week 5 is available online. The course videos are extremely boring and the slides displayed in the videos are small, blurred and unreadable. They are also not downloadable from anywhere. There are obviously only a handful participants. Much too less to have a peer graded assignment working.
By Raghvendra•
Mar 23, 2017
It's not on architecture for IoT as name suggests. It's general software architecture course.
By Sudarshan B•
Jan 2, 2018
It is a great course to start with Internet of Things when you know the hardware level already. At first, Software Architecture was thought in general, and then it was linked to the Internet of Things scenarios. The takeaway for this course is good. Also, the course is nicely designed. Thank you.
By Carlos P•
Jan 26, 2017
I do not remember having been in a course where concepts were so easily applicable. In addition, it clarified me so many technical questions about the techniques I used in my day-to-day and helped me to define a new approach to my career, now focusing to the Internet of things
By Dana S•
Mar 29, 2017
This course provided me with a a set of takeaway tools that I can leverage on projects for attribute driven design. The focus on methodology, design, peer review, and patterns and tactics would benefit any architect that may be interested in this design approach.
By Bui T K A•
Aug 30, 2021
The course helped me understand what Software Architecture is and helped me to know more about what are the current developing information technology trends.
By Min K H•
Sep 16, 2017
By Iqbal U K•
Apr 22, 2020
By Touhidul I•
Jun 19, 2020
The most interesting part while I was learning this course is, I get to learn about the electric vehicles charging system.
By Christian L•
Jul 2, 2018
Quite interesting from the IoT course I did in 2016 on EDX: ColumbiaX DS101x-103x
By Faiz A•
May 26, 2017
Good course to get the fundamental and simple case study for easy understanding.
By Mehdi E a•
Oct 2, 2017
It provides the essential ground to start the IoT software architecture journey
By Defeng H•
Sep 22, 2017
it's easy to understand and the tool and method are helpful in real projects.
By Dr.N.Prasath•
May 11, 2020
Learned A LOT OF NEW INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVE MODEL IN SOFTWARE DESIGN PATTERN
By Vaidehi K•
May 24, 2020
Very good course,contents collaboratively put to students
By Sumit K•
Oct 12, 2017
Nicely designed course and covers a lot in short period.
By Ngo T N•
Oct 4, 2020
(from Vietnam), It's pretty good, thanks & BR.
By Thamatam C•
Feb 17, 2020
I learned many things from this Course
By olgakl77•
Mar 29, 2017
Nice course. Good points discussed.
By Mạnh T•
Nov 26, 2020
It really useful for me.
By Duclair T•
Nov 20, 2019
detailed presentation
By SANJEEV T•
Feb 17, 2022
Wonderful content
By ARUN D M•
Apr 22, 2020
Excellent course
By Aimen M•
Nov 26, 2021
хороший курс
By Dr. M S•
Aug 1, 2020
good enough