Learner Reviews & Feedback for Software Architecture for the Internet of Things by EIT Digital

4.3
stars
218 ratings
66 reviews

About the Course

This course will teach you how to design futureproof systems that meet the requirements of IoT systems: systems that are secure, interoperable, modifiable, and scalable. Moreover, you'll learn to apply best-in-class software architecture methods to help you design complex IoT and other applications. Lastly, you'll come to understand the business impact of the technical decisions that you make as an IoT system architect. You'll learn all about software architecture in the next 5 weeks! In the first week, you'll discover why having a well-designed architecture is important and which challenges you might come across while developing your architecture. By the end of the second week, you'll already be able to write your own requirements! In the third and fourth weeks, you will learn how to correctly write quality attributes and quality attribute scenarios for a specific case. In the last week, you'll learn to describe your own patterns and tactics and see how they're used in an Android framework....

Top reviews

MH

Sep 15, 2017

I learned a lot through this course and was able to apply some of my learnings to my current work. Definitely would like to recommend this course!

IK

Apr 21, 2020

It was a very good and comprehensive course especially for those who want to work on IoT based projects and not have much knowledge of software

1 - 25 of 63 Reviews for Software Architecture for the Internet of Things

By armin m

May 31, 2018

This course is a shame. I can not imagine than anybody of the team who created this course is aware of the current situation. None of the materials for week 4 and week 5 is available online. The course videos are extremely boring and the slides displayed in the videos are small, blurred and unreadable. They are also not downloadable from anywhere. There are obviously only a handful participants. Much too less to have a peer graded assignment working.

By Raghvendra

Mar 23, 2017

It's not on architecture for IoT as name suggests. It's general software architecture course.

By Sudarshan B

Jan 2, 2018

It is a great course to start with Internet of Things when you know the hardware level already. At first, Software Architecture was thought in general, and then it was linked to the Internet of Things scenarios. The takeaway for this course is good. Also, the course is nicely designed. Thank you.

By Carlos P

Jan 26, 2017

I do not remember having been in a course where concepts were so easily applicable. In addition, it clarified me so many technical questions about the techniques I used in my day-to-day and helped me to define a new approach to my career, now focusing to the Internet of things

By Dana S

Mar 29, 2017

This course provided me with a a set of takeaway tools that I can leverage on projects for attribute driven design. The focus on methodology, design, peer review, and patterns and tactics would benefit any architect that may be interested in this design approach.

By Bui T K A

Aug 30, 2021

The course helped me understand what Software Architecture is and helped me to know more about what are the current developing information technology trends.

By Touhidul I

Jun 19, 2020

The most interesting part while I was learning this course is, I get to learn about the electric vehicles charging system.

By Christian L

Jul 2, 2018

Quite interesting from the IoT course I did in 2016 on EDX: ColumbiaX DS101x-103x

By Faiz A

May 26, 2017

Good course to get the fundamental and simple case study for easy understanding.

By Mehdi E a

Oct 2, 2017

It provides the essential ground to start the IoT software architecture journey

By Defeng H

Sep 22, 2017

it's easy to understand and the tool and method are helpful in real projects.

By Dr.N.Prasath

May 11, 2020

Learned A LOT OF NEW INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVE MODEL IN SOFTWARE DESIGN PATTERN

By Vaidehi K

May 24, 2020

Very good course,contents collaboratively put to students

By Sumit K

Oct 12, 2017

Nicely designed course and covers a lot in short period.

By Ngo T N

Oct 4, 2020

(from Vietnam), It's pretty good, thanks & BR.

By Thamatam C

Feb 17, 2020

I learned many things from this Course

By olgakl77

Mar 29, 2017

Nice course. Good points discussed.

By Mạnh T

Nov 26, 2020

It really useful for me.

By Duclair T

Nov 20, 2019

detailed presentation

By SANJEEV T

Feb 17, 2022

Wonderful content

By ARUN D M

Apr 22, 2020

Excellent course

By Aimen M

Nov 26, 2021

хороший курс

By Dr. M S

Aug 1, 2020

good enough

