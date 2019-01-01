Prof.Dr.ir. Frank Gielen has extensive experience with R&D in the telecommunication and software technology sector as well as in raising venture capital, university-industry collaborative research and spin-off creation. He held a number of technical and management positions in the software industry. He started as a software architect with AT&T Bell Labs in the USA and was director of software technology at Alcatel. In 1998 he joined Tellium, a US based start up company in optical network technology, as the VP of Software Engineering. Tellium had a successful IPO on NASDAQ in 2001. He returned to Europe in 2001 as the CEO for Tellium EMEA. Today he is professor of software technology entrepreneurship at the University of Ghent. Since 2010 his was the Director of the Incubation & Entrepreneurship at iMinds, the leading digital incubator and business accelerator in Flanders. The iStart incubation program of iMinds was ranked number 4 in UBI’s global ranking of university accelerators in 2015. Frank was recently appointed as head of the EIT Digital Professional School with the ambition to lead the innovation of professional development and executive education for companies, organisations and individuals going through a digital transformation.