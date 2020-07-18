Chevron Left
Back to Approximation Algorithms

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Approximation Algorithms by EIT Digital

4.7
stars
29 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

Many real-world algorithmic problems cannot be solved efficiently using traditional algorithmic tools, for example because the problems are NP-hard. The goal of this course is to become familiar with important algorithmic concepts and techniques needed to effectively deal with such problems. These techniques apply when we don't require the optimal solution to certain problems, but an approximation that is close to the optimal solution. We will see how to efficiently find such approximations. Prerequisites: In order to successfully take this course, you should already have a basic knowledge of algorithms and mathematics. Here's a short list of what you are supposed to know: - O-notation, Ω-notation, Θ-notation; how to analyze algorithms - Basic calculus: manipulating summations, solving recurrences, working with logarithms, etc. - Basic probability theory: events, probability distributions, random variables, expected values etc. - Basic data structures: linked lists, stacks, queues, heaps - (Balanced) binary search trees - Basic sorting algorithms, for example MergeSort, InsertionSort, QuickSort - Graph terminology, representations of graphs (adjacency lists and adjacency matrix), basic graph algorithms (BFS, DFS, topological sort, shortest paths) The material for this course is based on the course notes that can be found under the resources tab. We will not cover everything from the course notes. The course notes are there both for students who did not fully understand the lectures as well as for students who would like to dive deeper into the topics. The video lectures contain a few very minor mistakes. A list of these mistakes can be found under resources (in the document called "Errata"). If you think you found an error, report a problem by clicking the square flag at the bottom of the lecture or quiz where you found the error....
Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Approximation Algorithms

By Suryendu D

Jul 18, 2020

The course was no doubt excellent. At the end of the day you are going to earn a mouth watering certificate signed by one of the best computer scientists in the world. Prof. Mark de Berg. Professor speaks english very well and hence no one will face any problem related to language. Also professor taught the course extremely well. But unfortunately this course is completely inactive. All the questions in discussion forums remains unanswered. There was a problem is Week 2 Assignment 'PTAS for Load Balancing', where your correct answer will be considered wrong. Mentors of this course are sitting idle. They do not provide any assistance to the students. This course really needs a mentor who is active.

By 김동윤

May 4, 2021

Short but compact course that discusses important topics. The quizes and programming homeworks are challenging enough to help to check your studying procedure. Prof. Mark de Berg is an amazing instructor and gives clear lecture videos. One small tip will be to check the Errata sheet before studying. Overall a compact and helpful course.

By ChocolateCharlie

Nov 23, 2020

Nice introductory course which combines both theory and practice. Though these algorithms are covered in the course, a previous experience with greedy algorithms and dynamic programming might be helpful.

By Jakob B

Jan 27, 2021

Excellent short course on approximation algorithms. Good course material, presentations and exercises.

By Po-Yu C

Aug 13, 2020

A great introductory course to the approximation algorithms.

By Chee H C

Sep 11, 2020

Great course.

By SHAILESH M

Oct 11, 2020

Please try to include some more numeric example like load balancing problem in the vertex cover and rest topics

By Lorenzo P

Feb 25, 2021

Very good course! A nice introduction to approximation algorithms.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder