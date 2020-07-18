By Suryendu D•
Jul 18, 2020
The course was no doubt excellent. At the end of the day you are going to earn a mouth watering certificate signed by one of the best computer scientists in the world. Prof. Mark de Berg. Professor speaks english very well and hence no one will face any problem related to language. Also professor taught the course extremely well. But unfortunately this course is completely inactive. All the questions in discussion forums remains unanswered. There was a problem is Week 2 Assignment 'PTAS for Load Balancing', where your correct answer will be considered wrong. Mentors of this course are sitting idle. They do not provide any assistance to the students. This course really needs a mentor who is active.
By 김동윤•
May 4, 2021
Short but compact course that discusses important topics. The quizes and programming homeworks are challenging enough to help to check your studying procedure. Prof. Mark de Berg is an amazing instructor and gives clear lecture videos. One small tip will be to check the Errata sheet before studying. Overall a compact and helpful course.
Nov 23, 2020
Nov 23, 2020
Nice introductory course which combines both theory and practice. Though these algorithms are covered in the course, a previous experience with greedy algorithms and dynamic programming might be helpful.
Jan 27, 2021
Jan 27, 2021
Excellent short course on approximation algorithms. Good course material, presentations and exercises.
Aug 13, 2020
Aug 13, 2020
A great introductory course to the approximation algorithms.
Sep 11, 2020
Sep 11, 2020
Great course.
Oct 11, 2020
Oct 11, 2020
Please try to include some more numeric example like load balancing problem in the vertex cover and rest topics
Feb 25, 2021
Feb 25, 2021
Very good course! A nice introduction to approximation algorithms.