Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Cibersecurity awareness mainly focused on identity management

  • Understanding of effective protection mechanisms against common threats related with Identity

  • Capacity to devise disruptive ideas related with identity protection

EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Identity and Authentication

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Identity and social attacks

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 39 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Protection basics for information and IT devices

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

The modern world: mobility and clouds

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 56 min)

