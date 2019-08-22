MU
Aug 21, 2019
If you have some knowledge about Cyber Security then it's not the course for you but if you are starting from zero then it's really a nice and interesting course, specially the Anna videos lol.
RK
Feb 16, 2022
This is really Amazing,I think everyone should enrolled for this course i love the way they teach and i am sure you also love it and this course also boost-up your knowledge.
By Muhammad U•
Aug 22, 2019
By DR. V P P•
Aug 12, 2020
Very informative and suggestive course regarding various areas of cybersecurity and entrepreneurship
By Rashmi•
Jul 31, 2019
It is a good informative course on Identity protection
By sharda H•
Jun 22, 2019
Fantastic course to take if you want to learn the basics of cybersecurity. Lecturers' were extremely difficult to understand at times. That is the only reason that I didn't give this course five stars.
By Mohamed M•
Sep 22, 2019
The course is good but it was very basic for me
By Roger R A•
Oct 25, 2019
Seems very basic and theory
By Foo J C•
May 12, 2020
It covers not only cyber security that we face daily, it also interviews big companies CSO and how to start up cyber security companies.
By Gosin N•
Sep 13, 2020
The English level of speaking in the first 2 chapters (Week 1 and 2) is almost unbearable and should be better.
The quiz is written in poor English and thrown me out of the correct answer many times. Also The questions don't give clear structure whether I need to choose only one answer or all of applicable.
The best part of this course is interviews, and the best presentation and insightful go to Matt Boardman.
By Nikita K•
Oct 6, 2020
The language of the course speakers is weak, however I enjoyed any other part of the course. Thanks EIT Digital!
By Martín C C•
Aug 6, 2020
It´s a very good starting point to understand Cybersecurity. Teachers explain on an easy way, with a lot of examples. I really appreciate the effort to make it simple, fast and fun. It works. Once you start you will want to complete it. Maybe it´s not for people with very high skills on Cibersecurity or who needs a perfect English pronunciation, but you can also read the texts below the videos. Strongly recommended for beginers or people who want to review their knowledges.
By Reymar U S•
Mar 3, 2022
Very useful and informative. Also this course is fun, the speakers are very professional on sharing their ideas. I gained a lot of knowledge about cyber security and pitching. Even though, I am not that satisfied due to its limited time, still it was a great time to spend and be more learned than I was. Thank you so much!
By RAMESHKANNAN.G•
Jun 10, 2020
I am from Mechanical Domain,Before I joined the course I thought that Cyber security was for CS/IT people.But this course help me a lot to understand the the basics of cyber security and it created the interest to pursue more course.
By Balibhadra s•
Sep 25, 2020
when you have a great teacher then of course you will have a great journey. thank you so much to Coursera for providing such good content. I would like to say thank you to the teachers who taught very well.
By Richa K•
Feb 17, 2022
By HARSHIT R•
Jul 18, 2020
excellent everyone should enrolled for this course i love the way they teach and i am sure you also love it and this course also boost-up your knowledge.
By Jassem M A•
Feb 2, 2022
The Instructors are amazing, and explaining the course content in a seamless way that help us to upgrade our awareness, and knowledge as well.
By Mark N•
May 26, 2020
Easy to learn. Instructors are detailed in explaining concepts and illustrations that help make the learning process seamless.
By G P•
Apr 12, 2020
All the three tutors explained the concepts clear enough to understand.I would recommend this course.an extraordinary course
By ARIF H•
May 29, 2021
Too good. and lovey Training. I have learned a lot, if I could not complete the course, many things would be unknown ..
By Kabir H B•
May 29, 2021
It is really a nice course to understand and awareness development on the cyber security and innovative ideas. Thanks.
By Sumitha H K•
Jul 31, 2020
It was an excellent course with interesting demonstrations by the instructors. I loved their way of content delivery.
By Navneet W•
Aug 27, 2020
This course is very good, all the students and working professionals should do this course. 😊👍
Thank you Coursera.
By Titi C•
Mar 17, 2022
hi, I love to learn in this course, it provide me many thing that I should know about beginner in cyber security
By Elias M Z•
Apr 19, 2022
this has been a very insightful experience learning about cybersecurity awareness and innovation. thank you
By Shyam L•
Jul 3, 2020
Its just a amazing course we can learn how to use the cybersecurity skills with our knowledge