Dr. Eder J. Scheid holds a PhD in Computer Science from the University of Zurich UZH, Switzerland. He also holds an MSc degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of the Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), Brazil. Eder has led research projects, including the Blockchain for Cold-Chains (BC4CC) and Blockchain for Swiss Cheese Supply Chain (CheeseChain), and participated in several others, such as the EU CONCORDIA project and blockchain-based E-Voting. His research interests include blockchain, smart contracts, distributed systems, network management, cybersecurity, and NFV.