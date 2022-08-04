About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Intermediate Level

3 years of practical experience in the subject of Cybersecurity (Including but not limited to Cybersecurity Consulting, Cybersecurity Management etc)

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • economics of cybersecurity
  • cybersecurity consultant
  • Cybersecurity
  • cybersecurity threats
  • technologies impacting cybersecurity
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Intermediate Level

3 years of practical experience in the subject of Cybersecurity (Including but not limited to Cybersecurity Consulting, Cybersecurity Management etc)

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
12 minutes to complete

INTRODUCTION

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 12 min)
2 hours to complete

Cybersecurity Principles

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 84 min)
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Cybersecurity Offensive Methods

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 146 min)
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Cybersecurity Defensive Methods

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 118 min)
1 hour to complete

Cybersecurity Risk Management

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder