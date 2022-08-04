Dr. Apostolos P. Fournaris has received his diploma and PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering Department of University of Patras, Greece, in 2001 and 2008 respectively. He has worked for the Information and Communication Technologies Lab in Sophia Antipolis Hitachi Europe SAS European R-D Centre for two years and he is currently a Principal Researcher (Associate Research Professor Level with tenure) at Industrial Systems Institute / "ATHENA" Research Centre. He has performed research in the field of cryptographic engineering, embedded system security, hardware cybersecurity, hardware design of computationally demanding operations on FPGA technology, of IoT edge node and embedded system design using FPGA based boards as well as hardware/software co-design and Hardware/Physical security Attack resistance. He has been involved in several EU and nationally-funded research projects like ENERMAN, CPSoSaware, CONCORDIA, SMESEC, CIPSEC, RADIO, FLEXINET, VITAL, VITAL++, SECRICOM, TAcle, TRUDEVICE, CRYPTACUS, Cryptoaction, WelCOM, VISETAK, PALM-IS, I3T. He has published more than 90 research articles in international conferences and journals and book chapters on hardware design, security and cybersecurity, cryptographic engineering or trusted hardware systems as well as several technical reports on hardware design and security issues. He has organized 3 international peer reviewed workshops and he is a Technical program Committee chair or member of numerous International Conferences (including IEEE ISVLSI, Euromicro DSD etc.). He is a member of IEEE, IEEE Circuits and Systems society, IEEE Computer society, IACR and the Technical Chamber of Greece.