Muriel is a Brazilian computer scientist passionate about how technology can impact people and businesses to create value for the society. I have experience in technical and multidisciplinary projects within international teams, including collaborations with experts in computer networks, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and economics. Muriel holds Ph.D. in Computer Science (2023) from the University of Zurich, M.Sc. (2017) in Computer Science from the Federal Uni­ver­sity of the Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), Brazil, and obtained a B.Sc. (2014) in Computer Science from the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPEL), Brazil. Additionally, Muriel holds an MBA (2022) in Project Management from the University of São Paulo (USP).

Becoming a Cybersecurity Consultant

