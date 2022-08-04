Marco Anisetti received the Ph.D degree in Computer Science from the Università degli Studi di Milano in 2009. He is an Associated Professor at the Università degli Studi di Milano, Italy. His research interests are in the area of Computational Intelligence, and its application to the design and evaluation of complex systems and services. He has been investigating innovative solutions in the areas of Cloud and Web Service security assurance evaluation and software/service certification where Computational Intelligence provides new notions of ordering and matching of security properties. In this area he defined a new scheme for continuous and incremental Cloud/Web service security certification, based on distributed assurance evaluation architecture.