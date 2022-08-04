Profile

Marco Anisetti

Prof.

Bio

Marco Anisetti received the Ph.D degree in Computer Science from the Università degli Studi di Milano in 2009. He is an Associated Professor at the Università degli Studi di Milano, Italy. His research interests are in the area of Computational Intelligence, and its application to the design and evaluation of complex systems and services. He has been investigating innovative solutions in the areas of Cloud and Web Service security assurance evaluation and software/service certification where Computational Intelligence provides new notions of ordering and matching of security properties. In this area he defined a new scheme for continuous and incremental Cloud/Web service security certification, based on distributed assurance evaluation architecture.

Courses

Becoming a Cybersecurity Consultant

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Topics

Popular Certificates

Featured Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder