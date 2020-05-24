In this course, you will learn about Digital Twins fundamentals, how they represent a concept of integration for product-related data. The concept of digital twins is a response to the increasing digitalisation of product development, production, and products themselves.
Mastering Digital TwinsEIT Digital
About this Course
What you will learn
Understand the fundamentals of Digital twins concept.
Know the three levels of the digital twin: the master, the shadow and the twin.
Know the benefits of using Digital twins in different use cases.
Offered by
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
MASTERING DIGITAL TWINS
Reviews
- 5 stars49.68%
- 4 stars25%
- 3 stars11.56%
- 2 stars5%
- 1 star8.75%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MASTERING DIGITAL TWINS
A quick and easy to understand course. It gives an overview of what is Digital Twins.
Interesting course on Digital Twins from a cross-sector perspective such as Utilities, Energy Manufacturing etc, and not just the Construction sector (which is where I've heard of Digital Twins).
Great course on fundamentals around Digital twins. Thanks.
Great use of examples to improve understanding of this new tech.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.