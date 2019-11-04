Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Mastering Digital Twins by EIT Digital

4.0
stars
309 ratings
89 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will learn about Digital Twins fundamentals, how they represent a concept of integration for product-related data. The concept of digital twins is a response to the increasing digitalisation of product development, production, and products themselves. Today's products are complex systems which are not only fulfilling their intended functions and quality but are also communicating via communication networks with other components, products, clouds, and services. We are talking about smart products that integrate services into the products and are continuously supported. Course chapters: * What is it and who invented it? * What can it be used for? * Benefits to your business * Industrial success stories * Enabling technologies...

Top reviews

II

Dec 28, 2020

Interesting course on Digital Twins from a cross-sector perspective such as Utilities, Energy Manufacturing etc, and not just the Construction sector (which is where I've heard of Digital Twins).

SJ

Jun 17, 2019

Very Good introduction to the behemoth concept!!..A good way to start off the life of an entrepreneur within everyone..

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 87 Reviews for Mastering Digital Twins

By Luke R

Nov 4, 2019

There is nothing at all to this course. God forbid you paid the $49 to be certified for it.

By Rohin K

Feb 16, 2020

The material contained in this course is something that I can easily search and find online and is not useful as future reference material.

By Thomas N

Dec 23, 2019

This is not a course. It is an advertisement for an external course. Don't waste your time.

By Charles F

Jun 7, 2019

There is nothing solid in this course and it does not live up to its name "Mastering"

By Bang L

Dec 3, 2019

Not full course and each short videos would be an advertisement from their institute. I think it is already abusing the online study platfporm.

By Durgesh K

May 7, 2019

I am an SAP Solution Architect and while taking an open SAP course (Digital Supply Chain - From Design to Operate), I observed the mentioning of the digital twin technology. Then I wanted to understand more about what exactly is the digital twin technology, how to enable it and what benefits does this bring. This course helped me to get an overview. I am going to recommend this course and also enroll myself in other courses related to this.

By Gianluca T

Apr 6, 2020

A very good introduction to principles and methodologies about digital twins. It's a good point to start from to better understand where and how to apply this new technology methodology

By Shivam A

Jun 23, 2019

interesting course and and very relevant for the current marketplace

By 卓玛多杰

Dec 4, 2021

I still believe digital twins are technology-oriented. However, this course doesn't provide enough technical details to help me understand the DT. That is quite regretful！

By Mohammad A a

Aug 23, 2020

this is just a brief introduction. practically it has limited value; I do not recommend it.

By Oliver

Mar 22, 2021

This course is advertisement. Don't waste your time and money on it.

By a

Jan 25, 2021

no real content, barely scratching the surface

By Mukarram A

Mar 20, 2022

Very nice intro and case discussions on digital twins. I had very limited knowledge before the course and am glad i took this course and got to know more about DTs. I recommend this course to whomsoever interested to gain foundational knowledge on the topic.

By IFTIKHAR I

Dec 29, 2020

By albey-89@hotmail.it

Dec 28, 2020

Loved it! Brief and to the point. In less than one hour I had a lot of new information on the subject and also links to further studies. Thank you

By Sathvik J

Jun 18, 2019

By Yusuke T

Oct 28, 2019

It would be better that I would get more specific knowledge and skill related to digital twins by actual experience.

By Aniket K

Jan 28, 2020

Gives good overview about Digital Twins. I would love to deep dive & learn more as Business Consultant.

By Henry Q

Dec 23, 2020

A good introduction to the subject. More in depth knowledge needed to master the subject though.

By Alberto B

May 4, 2019

Really good introduction to the Digital Twin Concept. Well explained! Thank you. Alberto

By Chua P H

Mar 30, 2022

A quick and easy to understand course. It gives an overview of what is Digital Twins.

By Dhanush A A K

Jan 11, 2020

Contents of the course are very clear and anyone can understand easily.

By Kenneth M

Jul 31, 2020

Great use of examples to improve understanding of this new tech.

By JAYAPRIYA A

Jun 25, 2020

I didn't receive my certificate yet.Can please anyone reply?

By Fernando D S S

Aug 15, 2020

Excellent explication, I understood perfectly the concept.

