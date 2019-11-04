II
Dec 28, 2020
Interesting course on Digital Twins from a cross-sector perspective such as Utilities, Energy Manufacturing etc, and not just the Construction sector (which is where I've heard of Digital Twins).
SJ
Jun 17, 2019
Very Good introduction to the behemoth concept!!..A good way to start off the life of an entrepreneur within everyone..
By Luke R•
Nov 4, 2019
There is nothing at all to this course. God forbid you paid the $49 to be certified for it.
By Rohin K•
Feb 16, 2020
The material contained in this course is something that I can easily search and find online and is not useful as future reference material.
By Thomas N•
Dec 23, 2019
This is not a course. It is an advertisement for an external course. Don't waste your time.
By Charles F•
Jun 7, 2019
There is nothing solid in this course and it does not live up to its name "Mastering"
By Bang L•
Dec 3, 2019
Not full course and each short videos would be an advertisement from their institute. I think it is already abusing the online study platfporm.
By Durgesh K•
May 7, 2019
I am an SAP Solution Architect and while taking an open SAP course (Digital Supply Chain - From Design to Operate), I observed the mentioning of the digital twin technology. Then I wanted to understand more about what exactly is the digital twin technology, how to enable it and what benefits does this bring. This course helped me to get an overview. I am going to recommend this course and also enroll myself in other courses related to this.
By Gianluca T•
Apr 6, 2020
A very good introduction to principles and methodologies about digital twins. It's a good point to start from to better understand where and how to apply this new technology methodology
By Shivam A•
Jun 23, 2019
interesting course and and very relevant for the current marketplace
By 卓玛多杰•
Dec 4, 2021
I still believe digital twins are technology-oriented. However, this course doesn't provide enough technical details to help me understand the DT. That is quite regretful！
By Mohammad A a•
Aug 23, 2020
this is just a brief introduction. practically it has limited value; I do not recommend it.
By Oliver•
Mar 22, 2021
This course is advertisement. Don't waste your time and money on it.
By a•
Jan 25, 2021
no real content, barely scratching the surface
By Mukarram A•
Mar 20, 2022
Very nice intro and case discussions on digital twins. I had very limited knowledge before the course and am glad i took this course and got to know more about DTs. I recommend this course to whomsoever interested to gain foundational knowledge on the topic.
By IFTIKHAR I•
Dec 29, 2020
Interesting course on Digital Twins from a cross-sector perspective such as Utilities, Energy Manufacturing etc, and not just the Construction sector (which is where I've heard of Digital Twins).
By albey-89@hotmail.it•
Dec 28, 2020
Loved it! Brief and to the point. In less than one hour I had a lot of new information on the subject and also links to further studies. Thank you
By Sathvik J•
Jun 18, 2019
Very Good introduction to the behemoth concept!!..A good way to start off the life of an entrepreneur within everyone..
By Yusuke T•
Oct 28, 2019
It would be better that I would get more specific knowledge and skill related to digital twins by actual experience.
By Aniket K•
Jan 28, 2020
Gives good overview about Digital Twins. I would love to deep dive & learn more as Business Consultant.
By Henry Q•
Dec 23, 2020
A good introduction to the subject. More in depth knowledge needed to master the subject though.
By Alberto B•
May 4, 2019
Really good introduction to the Digital Twin Concept. Well explained! Thank you. Alberto
By Chua P H•
Mar 30, 2022
A quick and easy to understand course. It gives an overview of what is Digital Twins.
By Dhanush A A K•
Jan 11, 2020
Contents of the course are very clear and anyone can understand easily.
By Kenneth M•
Jul 31, 2020
Great use of examples to improve understanding of this new tech.
By JAYAPRIYA A•
Jun 25, 2020
I didn't receive my certificate yet.Can please anyone reply?
By Fernando D S S•
Aug 15, 2020
Excellent explication, I understood perfectly the concept.