In this course, learners will be introduced to the concept of Digital Twins, learn how it is applied in manufacturing, and what businesses should consider as they decide to implement this technology. Considerations include information technology infrastructure, the business value of implementing Digital Twins, and what needs to happen across the organization to ensure successful implementation.
This course is part of the Digital Technologies and the Future of Manufacturing Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is a Digital Twin?
Welcome to Digital Twins! This week, you'll learn the basics behind this technology and will be able to describe the applications and and uses for digital twins within a manufacturing setting.
Digital Twins Platform, Ecosystem, and Business Context
In our second week, we will address the digital twin platform ecosystem and the business context/advantages of digital twins. We'll also review risks and challenges surrounding this technology.
Future Trends and Summary
In our final week, you'll learn about the forecast of future trends for digital twins, learn about a related concept called digital threads, and spend time working through a case project for your final assessment.
Reviews
- 5 stars72.72%
- 4 stars18.18%
- 1 star9.09%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DIGITAL TWINS
From Digital Twin strategy to implementation planning, great learning! I highly recommend it.
About the Digital Technologies and the Future of Manufacturing Specialization
Digital technologies are fundamentally transforming every aspect of the value chain in manufacturing, logistics, and management consulting. In this course series, you’ll learn the basics behind some of these breakthrough technologies and their business applications, including improved productivity, quality, and cycle-time benefits within manufacturing and logistics. Challenges and risks for businesses will also be addressed.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.