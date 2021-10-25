In this course, learners will be introduced to the concept of the Industrial Internet of Things, or IIoT, learn how it is applied in manufacturing, and what businesses should consider as they decide to implement this technology. Considerations include information technology infrastructure, the business value of implementing IIoT, and what needs to happen across the organization to ensure successful implementation.
This course is part of the Digital Technologies and the Future of Manufacturing Specialization
University of Michigan
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Series Introduction
Welcome to Digital Technologies and the Future of Manufacturing! In this first week, you'll be introduced to the series objectives and an overview of digital transformations in manufacturing in today's business world.
The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
In this second week, we will dive deep into the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and sensor technology. You'll hear real-world examples and learn more about the business value for this technology.
Computing Resources and Business Context of IIoT
Our focus in the third week surrounds cloud computing, the systems and partners surrounding IIoT, and identification of business value, risks, and challenges for this technology.
Future Trends, Summary, and Course Project
In our final week, you'll hear more about the forecast of future trends for IIoT, and spend time working through a case project for your final assessment.
. More on the business aspects, don't expect too much in terms of technologies.
Good course for people who is interested in Industrial Internet of Things
The course was full of examples which gave a special touch and idea about the future trend in industries. Thank you Coursera and Krishnan Sir and MTU!
About the Digital Technologies and the Future of Manufacturing Specialization
Digital technologies are fundamentally transforming every aspect of the value chain in manufacturing, logistics, and management consulting. In this course series, you’ll learn the basics behind some of these breakthrough technologies and their business applications, including improved productivity, quality, and cycle-time benefits within manufacturing and logistics. Challenges and risks for businesses will also be addressed.
