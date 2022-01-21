Chevron Left
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) by University of Michigan

About the Course

In this course, learners will be introduced to the concept of the Industrial Internet of Things, or IIoT, learn how it is applied in manufacturing, and what businesses should consider as they decide to implement this technology. Considerations include information technology infrastructure, the business value of implementing IIoT, and what needs to happen across the organization to ensure successful implementation. Learners will hear from industry experts as they share their perspectives on the opportunities and challenges of implementing IIoT, how IIoT is being implemented in their companies, and insights on the future of this technology within their industry and across manufacturing. The content presented in this course draws on a number of real-life interviews and case studies, and was created through a partnership with Siemens....

MK

Apr 13, 2022

The course was full of examples which gave a special touch and idea about the future trend in industries.\n\nThank you Coursera and Krishnan Sir and MTU!

NP

Oct 25, 2021

Good course for people who is interested in Industrial Internet of Things

By Samudra D

Jan 21, 2022

.

More on the business aspects, don't expect too much in terms of technologies.

By Subramaniyan T

Apr 1, 2022

I am in the  manufacturing solution and development for   two decades , before I start this course I learned my self in many videos and forum/articles , but this course gave me a better understanding of IIOT and its business values. After completing this course , I am confident enough to work on IIOT projects .

By Huzaifa S

Apr 30, 2022

This is the first time I learned something from an online medium. The experience was phenomenal. Sir krishnan ability of delivering knowledge by utilising pictorial methods and also speech is incredible. I hope to study more from him and also be able to make some ideas of myself too to benefit the society

By Meghraj M K

Apr 14, 2022

By Daniela V V

Mar 3, 2022

Very interesting, everyone beginning their life in the manufacturing world should learn this!

By Nhi T N P

Oct 26, 2021

By Gustavo C d O

Mar 10, 2022

Excellent course for those who want to understand the IIoT environment.

By Santosh M

Jan 6, 2022

Course content excellent with relevant assignment

By Firatun A

Feb 15, 2022

so cool i cab learn something new here

By Cesar G

Feb 24, 2022

E​xcellent!!

By 198W1A1032-Sec-A M J S

Dec 30, 2021

Very useful

By ELIOT G J

Apr 9, 2022

fantastic!

By Isaac F A M

Mar 14, 2022

It is a fairly complete course related to the IIOT topic, which benefits learning in industry 4.0.

