MK
Apr 13, 2022
The course was full of examples which gave a special touch and idea about the future trend in industries.\n\nThank you Coursera and Krishnan Sir and MTU!
NP
Oct 25, 2021
Good course for people who is interested in Industrial Internet of Things
By Samudra D•
Jan 21, 2022
More on the business aspects, don't expect too much in terms of technologies.
By Subramaniyan T•
Apr 1, 2022
I am in the manufacturing solution and development for two decades , before I start this course I learned my self in many videos and forum/articles , but this course gave me a better understanding of IIOT and its business values. After completing this course , I am confident enough to work on IIOT projects .
By Huzaifa S•
Apr 30, 2022
This is the first time I learned something from an online medium. The experience was phenomenal. Sir krishnan ability of delivering knowledge by utilising pictorial methods and also speech is incredible. I hope to study more from him and also be able to make some ideas of myself too to benefit the society
By Meghraj M K•
Apr 14, 2022
By Daniela V V•
Mar 3, 2022
Very interesting, everyone beginning their life in the manufacturing world should learn this!
By Nhi T N P•
Oct 26, 2021
By Gustavo C d O•
Mar 10, 2022
Excellent course for those who want to understand the IIoT environment.
By Santosh M•
Jan 6, 2022
Course content excellent with relevant assignment
By Firatun A•
Feb 15, 2022
so cool i cab learn something new here
By Cesar G•
Feb 24, 2022
Excellent!!
By 198W1A1032-Sec-A M J S•
Dec 30, 2021
Very useful
By ELIOT G J•
Apr 9, 2022
fantastic!
By Isaac F A M•
Mar 14, 2022
It is a fairly complete course related to the IIOT topic, which benefits learning in industry 4.0.