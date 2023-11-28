LearnQuest
Foundations of IoT Systems and Industrial Automation
LearnQuest

Foundations of IoT Systems and Industrial Automation

This course is part of IoT Systems and Industrial Applications with Design Thinking Specialization

Taught in English

Pablo Puig

Instructor: Pablo Puig

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

12 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the IoT Systems and Industrial Applications with Design Thinking Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

This module is designed to provide learners with a comprehensive introduction to IoT systems. It covers the history and architecture of IoT, the significance of sensor technologies, and various communication tools. Learners will gain knowledge in how IoT components work together, explore sensor types, and compare communication protocols. This module sets a strong foundation for understanding the core concepts of IoT systems.

What's included

13 videos2 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

This module explores Industrial Automation and its widespread applications. Learners will understand its role in various sectors and the technologies driving it. From components of Industry 4.0 to automation in manufacturing and logistics, learners will gain insights into the diverse applications of this transformative technology. This module sets the stage for learners to comprehend the dynamic landscape of Industrial Automation in conjunction with IoT.

What's included

8 videos1 reading4 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

In this module, learners will explore the challenges and risks inherent in implementing industrial IoT solutions, equipping themselves with the knowledge to overcome hurdles. Best practices will be shared for successfully implementing IoT systems across diverse sectors, empowering learners with strategies to ensure efficient execution. Practical insights will be offered on data management, analytics, security, and privacy concerns, critical for safeguarding IoT implementations.

What's included

7 videos3 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins

Instructor

Pablo Puig
LearnQuest
3 Courses793 learners

Offered by

LearnQuest

Recommended if you're interested in Networking

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Networking? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions