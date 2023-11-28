This comprehensive course offers learners a deep dive into the world of IoT systems and their integration with Industrial Automation. Uncover the historical roots and architectural nuances of IoT, emphasizing the pivotal role of sensor technologies and diverse communication tools. Through this exploration, participants will establish a solid foundation in IoT concepts, understanding how its components collaborate, exploring various sensor types, and evaluating communication protocols.
Foundations of IoT Systems and Industrial Automation
This course is part of IoT Systems and Industrial Applications with Design Thinking Specialization
Taught in English
November 2023
There are 3 modules in this course
This module is designed to provide learners with a comprehensive introduction to IoT systems. It covers the history and architecture of IoT, the significance of sensor technologies, and various communication tools. Learners will gain knowledge in how IoT components work together, explore sensor types, and compare communication protocols. This module sets a strong foundation for understanding the core concepts of IoT systems.
This module explores Industrial Automation and its widespread applications. Learners will understand its role in various sectors and the technologies driving it. From components of Industry 4.0 to automation in manufacturing and logistics, learners will gain insights into the diverse applications of this transformative technology. This module sets the stage for learners to comprehend the dynamic landscape of Industrial Automation in conjunction with IoT.
In this module, learners will explore the challenges and risks inherent in implementing industrial IoT solutions, equipping themselves with the knowledge to overcome hurdles. Best practices will be shared for successfully implementing IoT systems across diverse sectors, empowering learners with strategies to ensure efficient execution. Practical insights will be offered on data management, analytics, security, and privacy concerns, critical for safeguarding IoT implementations.
