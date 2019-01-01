Profile

M.S. Krishnan

Accenture Professor of Computer Information Systems, Professor of Technology & Operations

    Bio

    Dr. M. S. Krishnan (“Krishnan”) is the Associate Dean, Executive Education and Executive-MBA, Accenture Professor of Computer Information Systems and Professor of Technology and Operations at the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan. He has co-authored the book “The New Age of Innovation: Driving Co-Created Value with Global Networks” with Professor C. K. Prahalad (late). The Economist and BusinessWeek magazine named this book as one of the Best Books on Innovation in 2008. Dr. Krishnan received his degrees in Mathematics and Computer Applications from the University of Delhi, India and Ph.D. in Information Systems from Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, USA in 1996. He was awarded the ICIS Best Dissertation Prize for his Doctoral Thesis on “Cost and Quality Considerations in Software Product Management”. His research interest includes Business Model Innovation, Technology Enabled Personalization, Ecosystem Innovation, Corporate IT Strategy, Business Value of IT investments, Metrics and Measures for Business Process and Software Quality, Productivity and Customer satisfaction. In January 2000, American Society for Quality (ASQ) selected him as one of the 21 voices of quality for the twenty first century. In 2004, he was selected as one of the top thinkers on Business Technology by InformationWeek-Optimize magazines based on their reader surveys. His research articles have appeared in several journals including Management Science, Information Systems Research, Management Information Systems Quarterly, Strategic Management Journal, IEEE Transactions on Software Engineering, IEEE Software, Decision Support Systems, Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Information Week, Sloan Management Review, Optimize and Communications of the ACM. Dr. Krishnan has consulted on Technology and Strategy with Ford Motor Company, NCR, IBM, Xerox, Unilever, Siemens, Gooru, Nestle, Tata Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI, TVS Group, Ashok Leyland, NBC, CP Group in Thailand, Next Services, Infosys, Marketics, Outdu and Ramco Systems.

    Courses

    Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

    Digital Twins

    Additive Manufacturing

