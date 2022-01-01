No prior experience required.
Digital Technologies and the Future of Manufacturing Specialization
Emerging Digital Technologies in Manufacturing. Learn about breakthrough digital technologies in manufacturing and the business value they deliver.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The course projects are based on case studies of fictional companies facing manufacturing challenges or opportunities where digital technologies can be implemented as viable solutions. Learners will be asked to take on the role of a technology consultant, evaluate a company's situation, and based on what they have learned about a particular technology topic, present recommendations to the company's leadership for consideration. Given the business emphasis of the courses in the specialization, the project will challenge learners to consider the business value, risks, challenges, planning, and impact on employees when developing their recommendations.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
In this course, learners will be introduced to the concept of the Industrial Internet of Things, or IIoT, learn how it is applied in manufacturing, and what businesses should consider as they decide to implement this technology. Considerations include information technology infrastructure, the business value of implementing IIoT, and what needs to happen across the organization to ensure successful implementation.
Digital Twins
In this course, learners will be introduced to the concept of Digital Twins, learn how it is applied in manufacturing, and what businesses should consider as they decide to implement this technology. Considerations include information technology infrastructure, the business value of implementing Digital Twins, and what needs to happen across the organization to ensure successful implementation.
Additive Manufacturing
This course, Additive Manufacturing, is the third course in the Coursera Specialization, Digital Technologies and the Future of Manufacturing.
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
