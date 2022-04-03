Chevron Left
Digital Twins by University of Michigan

4.4
stars
10 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

In this course, learners will be introduced to the concept of Digital Twins, learn how it is applied in manufacturing, and what businesses should consider as they decide to implement this technology. Considerations include information technology infrastructure, the business value of implementing Digital Twins, and what needs to happen across the organization to ensure successful implementation. Learners will hear from industry experts as they share their perspectives on the opportunities and challenges of implementing Digital Twins, how Digital Twins is being implemented in their companies, and insights on the future of this technology within their industry and across manufacturing. The content presented in this course draws on a number of real-life interviews and case studies, and was created through a partnership with Siemens.

By Anand A R

Apr 3, 2022

From Digital Twin strategy to implementation planning, great learning! I highly recommend it.

By Gustavo C d O

Mar 10, 2022

Excellent course for those who want to understand the Digital Twins environment

By 208 0 P j

Jan 5, 2022

excellent

By Siamak A B

Jan 26, 2022

Perfect

