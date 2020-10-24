About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Basic notions of linear algebra

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You'll be able to build a basic recommender system.

  • You'll be able to choose the family of recommender systems that best suits the kind of input data, goals and needs.

  • You'll learn how to identify the correct evaluation activities to measure the quality of a recommender system, based on goals and needs.

  • You'll be able to point out benefits and limits of different techniques for recommender systems in different scenarios.

Intermediate Level

Basic notions of linear algebra

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

EIT Digital

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

BASIC CONCEPTS

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

EVALUATION OF RECOMMENDER SYSTEMS

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

CONTENT-BASED FILTERING

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

COLLABORATIVE FILTERING

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 42 min)

TOP REVIEWS FROM BASIC RECOMMENDER SYSTEMS

