By Adrien B•
Jun 14, 2021
This course is really not worth the money. You can take it as a very shallow introduction to recommender systems but don't pay for it. There are a lot of free available materials online. The content is really poor. Apart from the introductory (videos) that are of poor quality by the way, the others lessons are not even given by a real person. They are just slides red by a machine. But the worst part is that apart from the quizzes there is 0 home assignments. The only assignments are things like: Take some time to think about this and write your thoughts in this textbox => USELESS
By Jbene M•
Jan 1, 2021
I learned a lot from this quick course about Recommender systems.
By Ruslan T•
Oct 25, 2020
There is a nice introduction to recommender systems field
By Amber A•
Apr 13, 2021
Wish there were notebook examples and/or more hands on.
By Ravikumar R N•
Dec 9, 2021
Well tailored content