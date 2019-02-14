Businesses are currently dealing intensively with digital transformation. Blockchain has a major impact on the design and implementation of digital business processes in many application areas such as the Internet of Things, the Smart Grid, supply chain, and many more.
Understand what blockchain is and how can it be applied in different application domains.
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
MODULE 1: WHAT ARE THE CHARACTERISTICS OF BLOCKCHAIN?
MODULE 2. HOW IS AUTOMATION ACHIEVED?
MODULE 3. HOW ARE BLOCKCHAIN OPPORTUNITIES IDENTIFIED?
MODULE 4. WHICH PLATFORMS ARE SUITABLE?
MODULE 5. WHAT IS THE TRANSFORMATIVE POTENTIAL OF BLOCKCHAIN
MODULE 6. WHAT ARE THE CHALLENGES TO RUN A BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK?
MODULE 7. HOW IS DECENTRALIZATION SUPPORTED?
great, short and informative. But need to take a detailed course firsrt on blockchain basics and smart contracts atleast to be able to go through the course and understand the presented concepts
The Course provides the 360 degree view of the state of the Blockchain. It doesn't delve deep into the details of each area, rather provides fuller picture. Its well organized
A very good and concise introduction to the branches in blockchain development. I would recommend reading the video transcripts first and then watching the videos.
A very practical and informative course on Blockchain and its growing importance.
