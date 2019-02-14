About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand what blockchain is and how can it be applied in different application domains.

Offered by

EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

MODULE 1: WHAT ARE THE CHARACTERISTICS OF BLOCKCHAIN?

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
29 minutes to complete

MODULE 2. HOW IS AUTOMATION ACHIEVED?

29 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
29 minutes to complete

MODULE 3. HOW ARE BLOCKCHAIN OPPORTUNITIES IDENTIFIED?

29 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
29 minutes to complete

MODULE 4. WHICH PLATFORMS ARE SUITABLE?

29 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
28 minutes to complete

MODULE 5. WHAT IS THE TRANSFORMATIVE POTENTIAL OF BLOCKCHAIN

28 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
29 minutes to complete

MODULE 6. WHAT ARE THE CHALLENGES TO RUN A BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK?

29 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
29 minutes to complete

MODULE 7. HOW IS DECENTRALIZATION SUPPORTED?

29 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

