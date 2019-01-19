Chevron Left
Businesses are currently dealing intensively with digital transformation. Blockchain has a major impact on the design and implementation of digital business processes in many application areas such as the Internet of Things, the Smart Grid, supply chain, and many more. In this MOOC you will learn the basics of blockchain technology, as well as many examples of best practice business applications. Course chapters: * Blockchain characteristics * Blockchain automation * Identification of opportunities * Platforms * Transformative potential * Blockchain integration challenges * Decentralization & trends...

By Wenda D

Jan 19, 2019

Very informative session overall that talks about blockchain tech and its evolution in a nutshell. However, would love to have some in-depth case study to help illustrate how some concepts such as proof of work and proof of stake differ and applied in real world so the user/learner could apply the knowledge in their own work and field after finished the course. But still a thumb-up for Coursera to put together such a session!

By Markus R W

Mar 16, 2021

It is a good course for a beginner who wants to know the basic principles of a blockchain network. The scaffolding for each module is very good so the I can understand quickly. Quiz-based assessments make this course is very suitable for those who are very busy and cannot afford to write an essay.

By Mohammad I

Apr 14, 2020

Since i have no idea about Blockchain earlier, but by doing this course I have gained a concrete idea regarding the Blockchain. The course outlines are designed in a nice way thus anyone can easily get a sound idea about Blockchain. Thanks a lot to the honorable Instructor.

By Wagambula D

Jul 30, 2019

Blockchain 360 gives a conceptual view of the blockchain technology and gives an insight of its applicability in different fields both academics and enterprise. So it leaves you with plenty of options on which one to pursue

By Shinobi K

Aug 17, 2019

Simple and easy lessons. The combination of videos and actual text, made understanding the speaker and subject clearly. I am definitely excited about all of the courses offered with Coursera...awesome job, folks!!!

By ROSHAN M 1

Jul 13, 2020

The course is very good for beginners who just want to have a basic overview of blockchain. This will act as a launching pad for various other courses on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other such platforms.

By Dhefaf T R

Aug 16, 2021

g​reat, short and informative. But need to take a detailed course firsrt on blockchain basics and smart contracts atleast to be able to go through the course and understand the presented concepts

By Claudia O

Sep 28, 2021

Gained more insight on the different blockchains and applicable use cases thanks to this course. I highly recommend it to anyone who wants to understand better the blockchain technology.

By Ahmad F R

Jul 29, 2020

The course is good for beginners who just want to have a basic overview of blockchain technology in general. This will act as a launching pad for various other courses on Bitcoin.

By Amit B

Mar 7, 2021

I believe being a novice in the technology, it really helped to understand the basics. Absolutely recommended to the beginners like me.

Good work mentors! Keep up the good work.

By Ajay C

Jan 17, 2019

I liked the way Instructor explained. It's an overview type of class on Blockchain and easy enough to understand. will wait for next one. Thank you!

By Faiz V B

Mar 1, 2020

Very condensed and useful way to learn about a subject I knew nothing about. A productive and insightful way to learn.

By Thomas G

Dec 31, 2018

This course gives a clear and simple overview of the current state of blockchain applications in the business context.

By Luiz E H d A

Apr 15, 2021

Very good course for those with little or none knowledge in Blockchain technology. Ready for what come next!

By Xose R

Mar 27, 2022

E​xcellent resources! good for the layperson who wants a to understand fundamental concepts and use cases.

By Piyanuch T

May 31, 2020

This course gave me a pretty clearer idea on what blockchain is than other that I used to explore :-)

By Sergio R

Jan 8, 2020

Es un curso a nivel introductorio muy claro y consiso. Lo voy a recomenar a mis colegas.

By Chetan R D

May 5, 2020

Great course to know about the basics of the Blockchain concept, highly recommend this!

By Pratik P

Jun 18, 2019

its a good introductory course giving brief idea about Blockchain, with usage examples.

By Beenish

Dec 15, 2020

Its The perfects combination of 7C'S way of communication so up to the mark & accurate

By Soha R

May 6, 2020

Excellent overview of blockchain with enough depth on all key topics. Short and sweet.

By Sourav D

May 23, 2020

Very good and informative course. Very happy to get well designed study materials.

By Mohima G

Jul 23, 2021

A very practical and informative course on Blockchain and its growing importance.

By Saurav G

Jun 18, 2020

The course has been designed exceptionally well... Very easy and informative....

By Sachin S R

Sep 10, 2019

A Simple Clean introduction to identifying and analysing blockchain use cases.

