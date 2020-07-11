This nanoMOOC is an introduction to the live course 'Blockchain for the Decision Maker', offered by EIT Digital and the Budapest University of Technology and Economics.
Blockchain for the decision makerEIT Digital
About this Course
Offered by
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Blockchain for the decision maker: the nanoMOOC
Reviews
- 5 stars48.07%
- 4 stars23.07%
- 3 stars15.38%
- 2 stars7.69%
- 1 star5.76%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BLOCKCHAIN FOR THE DECISION MAKER
Very Informative Session and it will enhance the skills in Blockchain Technology
introduce the blockchain for business module and decision makers, it have more info will be better
This course is very precise related to one topic only. If one is searching for new methods/ techniques should not take this course. It is just an overview of blockchain implementation.
After this course, I am able to understand the concepts of blockchain and able the understand the use cases
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.