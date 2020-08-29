Chevron Left
This nanoMOOC is an introduction to the live course 'Blockchain for the Decision Maker', offered by EIT Digital and the Budapest University of Technology and Economics. You will learn: - the concept of Distributed Ledgers and how 'blockchain' can provide them - the difference between public networks (as Bitcoin) and consortial ones bespoke for specific business consortia and needs - the key value propositions of blockchain for business and a birds-eye view of use case patterns - the fact that conscious, stepwise "blockchainification" can help you avoid unnecessary disruption and manage risk - turnkey solutions on the leading clouds enable enterprise integration and rapid introduction After completion, join the live course and deep-dive into blockchain with face-to-face training, group activities, and hands-on exercises, plus the ‘bring your own problem’ session!...

NC

Sep 4, 2020

After this course, I am able to understand the concepts of blockchain and able the understand the use cases

By Tarun G

Aug 29, 2020

This course is very precise related to one topic only. If one is searching for new methods/ techniques should not take this course. It is just an overview of blockchain implementation.

By srinivasu r

Jul 11, 2020

Very Informative Session and it will enhance the skills in Blockchain Technology

By Zaeem G A

Mar 24, 2020

terribly bad

background music for what?

content incoherent

a waste of time

By Navneet K C

Sep 5, 2020

After this course, I am able to understand the concepts of blockchain and able the understand the use cases

By Sachin S R

Sep 10, 2019

A clean quick way to summarise the approach to decide on Blockchain for Business Usecase

By LAYZE S C D S

Jan 24, 2021

Great content.

By Joseph M

Jan 1, 2020

Great Course!

By Tjerja G

Oct 25, 2021

It's a bit IT technical for general managers - but it explains the overal concept in a nutshell to learn the business benefits. It would be nice if there were more concrete examples - and short business cases that show what BlockChain helped to achieve. It's a bit abstract course now without real world examples.

By Yuhang Z

Nov 9, 2020

introduce the blockchain for business module and decision makers, it have more info will be better

By IRFAN A

Apr 26, 2022

an effective systems approach...

By Gokul P

Sep 27, 2021

Very very basic and the music was annoying as hell

By Sarah N

Aug 23, 2021

I struggled to retain anything in this 1hour lesson as unfortunately I don't learn well from those with thick accents. There was also background music the entire time that was very distracting.

By Daniela

Jun 6, 2021

Honestly I'm not sure I learned much. This course was mostly "we will discuss these topics in another course" (which one? I didn't find it...)

