TG
Aug 28, 2020
This course is very precise related to one topic only. If one is searching for new methods/ techniques should not take this course. It is just an overview of blockchain implementation.
NC
Sep 4, 2020
After this course, I am able to understand the concepts of blockchain and able the understand the use cases
By Tarun G•
Aug 29, 2020
By srinivasu r•
Jul 11, 2020
Very Informative Session and it will enhance the skills in Blockchain Technology
By Zaeem G A•
Mar 24, 2020
terribly bad
background music for what?
content incoherent
a waste of time
By Navneet K C•
Sep 5, 2020
By Sachin S R•
Sep 10, 2019
A clean quick way to summarise the approach to decide on Blockchain for Business Usecase
By LAYZE S C D S•
Jan 24, 2021
Great content.
By Joseph M•
Jan 1, 2020
Great Course!
By Tjerja G•
Oct 25, 2021
It's a bit IT technical for general managers - but it explains the overal concept in a nutshell to learn the business benefits. It would be nice if there were more concrete examples - and short business cases that show what BlockChain helped to achieve. It's a bit abstract course now without real world examples.
By Yuhang Z•
Nov 9, 2020
introduce the blockchain for business module and decision makers, it have more info will be better
By IRFAN A•
Apr 26, 2022
an effective systems approach...
By Gokul P•
Sep 27, 2021
Very very basic and the music was annoying as hell
By Sarah N•
Aug 23, 2021
I struggled to retain anything in this 1hour lesson as unfortunately I don't learn well from those with thick accents. There was also background music the entire time that was very distracting.
By Daniela•
Jun 6, 2021
Honestly I'm not sure I learned much. This course was mostly "we will discuss these topics in another course" (which one? I didn't find it...)