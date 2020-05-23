About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • What is data science

  • How data science, machine learning, and data-driven innovation can benefit business outcomes

  • Foundational concepts and intuitions about machine learning techniques

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Business Analytics
  • Decision-Making
  • Data Analysis
  • Big Data
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Data-driven Business

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Terminology and Foundational Concepts

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Data Science Methods for Business

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Challenges and Conclusions

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

