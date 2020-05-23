The Data Science for Business Innovation nano-course is a compendium of the must-have expertise in data science for executives and middle-management to foster data-driven innovation. The course explains what Data Science is and why it is so hyped.
What is data science
How data science, machine learning, and data-driven innovation can benefit business outcomes
Foundational concepts and intuitions about machine learning techniques
- Data Science
- Business Analytics
- Decision-Making
- Data Analysis
- Big Data
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Politecnico di Milano
Politecnico di Milano is a scientific-technological University, which trains engineers, architects and industrial designers.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Data-driven Business
This module introduces the course and offers some basic overview of the topics. It presents the crucial concepts related to data science and big data and provides an outlook on how to use them in real world settings for increasing business value.
Terminology and Foundational Concepts
In this module, you will learn the foundational concepts of machine learning and data science. You will understand how these techniques can be useful in terms of increased business value for organizations, thanks to the discussion of a very well known success story, namely Netflix, which can be deemed as a completely data-driven business. You will also understand how machine learning is different from programming.
Data Science Methods for Business
In this module, you will learn the concepts and intuitions about the basic approaches for data analysis, including linear regression, naive Bayes, decision trees, clustering, and logistic regression. All the methods are presented starting from typical business uses and are covered in an intuitive way through a guided explanation of how the approach works on simple examples.
Challenges and Conclusions
This module summarizes the concepts learned so far and introduces a set of challenges and risks that data-savvy managers must take into account when deciding for a data-driven strategy.
Good course for understanding the general concept of data science
Great course, great content, the quiz questions are tricky which makes it really interesting
great courses to learn data science for business innovation
The knowledge was practical based and interesting; however better application of knowledge in real life would've been a great add-on.
