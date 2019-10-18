UN
Jan 18, 2022
Data Science is the future and this course has given a fundamental principles of this technology.
CM
May 15, 2021
Great course, great content, the quiz questions are tricky which makes it really interesting
By Beatrice B•
Oct 18, 2019
I was hoping to receive a deeper teaching about the subjects. I found the course to bee too superficial and trying to teach a little bit of everything. Better less but with higher quality
By Abhishek G•
Apr 20, 2021
Well - Course is narrow in content, I have complete Andrew Ng Machine Learning course and opted this one to see business side explanation for Data Science - very much disappointed, Also Quiz grading in incorrect some technical issue + Quiz standard is High compared to content. Overall not happy with my Money & Time investment for this course.
By Gianluca S•
Jan 20, 2020
A very well done course that showcases the main technologies applied in different scenarios. It was a good introduction to the world of applied data science.
By Batuhan K•
Nov 28, 2019
I've learnt lots of information that would be best fit for me.
By MD. R A•
Nov 28, 2019
5*
By Dipesh P•
Jan 6, 2020
Need improvement with moderation. For eg: a lot of questions are wrongly worded. But the overall content is good for introduction to data science.
By MJ W•
Oct 25, 2020
I was hoping for a lot more business applications of data science, instead this was a very diluted introduction to data science. The quizzes sometimes had the wrong responses which was annoying and frustrating. Poorly executed.
By Paras S•
Apr 28, 2020
Very misleading title for the course. It doesn't talk about innovation anywhere in the course. The course material is very limited and quality is extremely sub optimal. it shouldn't have been here.
By Chris F•
Oct 28, 2020
This course was poorly designed and felt like it was "bolted together" by several authors. Some pieces seemed very logical for folks that arent super technical and then the course would switch gears and dive into a stats/math course. The testing was very confusing and answers often couldnt be found in the course materials (never mind the google-translate form of English). This course, as mentioned, appears to be cobbled together by several authors and was quite inconsistent in its delivery approach. I felt like there was a lot of good information here that could have been delivered in a more effective manner. Dissapointing
By benjamin t•
Feb 25, 2021
Garbage. The questions are poorly worded, ALL of the forum posts are stating issues with the tests not working. I'm so thankful I didn't pay the $62 for this cheaply made course. PLEASE do something about this course.
By Daniel M d S•
Feb 1, 2022
Poor content and full of nonsense tests, i wish i never had enrolled this course and have chosen another one.
By Antonio C C•
May 17, 2021
The course has a bug 4 quiz, bad course.
By parthi•
Jul 13, 2020
Waste
By Freddy R P•
Aug 21, 2020
This course is really useful as an introduction to Data Science. The structure and delivery of the learning materials is well designed. However, the course title i a bit misleading because the course barely covers business innovation.
By Utkarsh N•
Jan 19, 2022
By Christophe M•
May 16, 2021
By Ibe C E•
Apr 6, 2021
It was an interesting course, it broaden my knowledge about data decisions.
By M K J P•
Jan 29, 2022
This course help me to understand the future in data science field.
By Muhammad H A•
Feb 12, 2021
Good course for understanding the general concept of data science
By ANUGRAH S•
Mar 24, 2021
great courses to learn data science for business innovation
By Tedi R•
Mar 23, 2021
Great Course, simple in explanation and easy to understand.
By Harrison S•
Jan 19, 2022
Informative, well-detailed, organized and excellent.
By Boonchanit D•
Jan 16, 2022
For me, It easy to understand with senorio cases
By Dony E A•
Apr 15, 2021
help me understand the concept of data science.
By Madhan D•
Jun 17, 2020
The course was really awesome and helpful.