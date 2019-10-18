Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Science for Business Innovation by EIT Digital

4.3
stars
226 ratings
62 reviews

About the Course

The Data Science for Business Innovation nano-course is a compendium of the must-have expertise in data science for executives and middle-management to foster data-driven innovation. The course explains what Data Science is and why it is so hyped. You will learn: * the value that Data Science can create * the main classes of problems that Data Science can solve * the difference is between descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics * the roles of machine learning and artificial intelligence. From a more technical perspective, the course covers supervised, unsupervised and semi-supervised methods, and explains what can be obtained with classification, clustering, and regression techniques. It discusses the role of NoSQL data models and technologies, and the role and impact of scalable cloud-based computation platforms. All topics are covered with example-based lectures, discussing use cases, success stories, and realistic examples. Following this nano-course, if you wish to further deepen your data science knowledge, you can attend the Data Science for Business Innovation live course https://professionalschool.eitdigital.eu/data-science-for-business-innovation...

Top reviews

UN

Jan 18, 2022

Data Science is the future and this course has given a fundamental principles of this technology.

CM

May 15, 2021

Great course, great content, the quiz questions are tricky which makes it really interesting

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 65 Reviews for Data Science for Business Innovation

By Beatrice B

Oct 18, 2019

I was hoping to receive a deeper teaching about the subjects. I found the course to bee too superficial and trying to teach a little bit of everything. Better less but with higher quality

By Abhishek G

Apr 20, 2021

Well - Course is narrow in content, I have complete Andrew Ng Machine Learning course and opted this one to see business side explanation for Data Science - very much disappointed, Also Quiz grading in incorrect some technical issue + Quiz standard is High compared to content. Overall not happy with my Money & Time investment for this course.

By Gianluca S

Jan 20, 2020

A very well done course that showcases the main technologies applied in different scenarios. It was a good introduction to the world of applied data science.

By Batuhan K

Nov 28, 2019

I've learnt lots of information that would be best fit for me.

By MD. R A

Nov 28, 2019

5*

By Dipesh P

Jan 6, 2020

Need improvement with moderation. For eg: a lot of questions are wrongly worded. But the overall content is good for introduction to data science.

By MJ W

Oct 25, 2020

I was hoping for a lot more business applications of data science, instead this was a very diluted introduction to data science. The quizzes sometimes had the wrong responses which was annoying and frustrating. Poorly executed.

By Paras S

Apr 28, 2020

Very misleading title for the course. It doesn't talk about innovation anywhere in the course. The course material is very limited and quality is extremely sub optimal. it shouldn't have been here.

By Chris F

Oct 28, 2020

This course was poorly designed and felt like it was "bolted together" by several authors. Some pieces seemed very logical for folks that arent super technical and then the course would switch gears and dive into a stats/math course. The testing was very confusing and answers often couldnt be found in the course materials (never mind the google-translate form of English). This course, as mentioned, appears to be cobbled together by several authors and was quite inconsistent in its delivery approach. I felt like there was a lot of good information here that could have been delivered in a more effective manner. Dissapointing

By benjamin t

Feb 25, 2021

Garbage. The questions are poorly worded, ALL of the forum posts are stating issues with the tests not working. I'm so thankful I didn't pay the $62 for this cheaply made course. PLEASE do something about this course.

By Daniel M d S

Feb 1, 2022

Poor content and full of nonsense tests, i wish i never had enrolled this course and have chosen another one.

By Antonio C C

May 17, 2021

The course has a bug 4 quiz, bad course.

By parthi

Jul 13, 2020

Waste

By Freddy R P

Aug 21, 2020

This course is really useful as an introduction to Data Science. The structure and delivery of the learning materials is well designed. However, the course title i a bit misleading because the course barely covers business innovation.

By Utkarsh N

Jan 19, 2022

Data Science is the future and this course has given a fundamental principles of this technology.

By Christophe M

May 16, 2021

Great course, great content, the quiz questions are tricky which makes it really interesting

By Ibe C E

Apr 6, 2021

It was an interesting course, it broaden my knowledge about data decisions.

By M K J P

Jan 29, 2022

T​his course help me to understand the future in data science field.

By Muhammad H A

Feb 12, 2021

Good course for understanding the general concept of data science

By ANUGRAH S

Mar 24, 2021

great courses to learn data science for business innovation

By Tedi R

Mar 23, 2021

Great Course, simple in explanation and easy to understand.

By Harrison S

Jan 19, 2022

Informative, well-detailed, organized and excellent.

By Boonchanit D

Jan 16, 2022

For me, It easy to understand with senorio cases

By Dony E A

Apr 15, 2021

help me understand the concept of data science.

By Madhan D

Jun 17, 2020

The course was really awesome and helpful.

