Institut Mines-Télécom
Data intelligence for businesses and managers
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Imed Boughzala

Instructor: Imed Boughzala

Beginner level
No prior experience required
12 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • You'll be familiar with Data technologies and the organizational changes they bring.

  • You'll learn about the challenges faced by companies in leveraging their data and transforming it into strategic assets.

  • You'll understand the role of data management in shaping the company's strategic direction and improving its operational performance.

  • You'll be prepared to solve organizational problems creatively through innovative use of technology and Data.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

8 quizzes

There are 11 modules in this course

What's included

1 reading1 discussion prompt

Digital transformation to capitalise on data

What's included

5 videos5 readings1 quiz

What's included

4 videos3 readings1 quiz

What's included

5 videos3 readings1 quiz

What's included

4 videos3 readings1 quiz

What's included

3 videos3 readings1 quiz

What's included

6 videos3 readings1 quiz

What's included

3 videos5 readings

What's included

7 videos5 readings1 quiz

What's included

4 videos4 readings1 quiz

What's included

1 peer review

Imed Boughzala
Institut Mines-Télécom
2 Courses933 learners

