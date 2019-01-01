I hold a PhD in Computer Science from the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and a Master degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Politecnico di Milano. I am associate professor at the Department of Electronics, Information and Bioengineering of the Politecnico di Milano. In almost 20 years of research, my research interests covered Data Science, Big Data, Stream Processing, Artificial Intelligence, Semantic technologies, Web Information Retrieval, and Service Oriented Architectures. I started the stream reasoning research field in the intersection between Stream Processing and Artificial Intelligence.