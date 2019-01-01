Catherine Faron Zucker holds a PhD in Computer Science from University Paris 6 and she is Associate Professor at the University Côte d’Azur. She holds a teaching position in the Computer Science department of the Polytech Nice Sophia engineering school where she is responsible for a training program on Web Science. She is vice-head of the Wimmics research team at Inria SAM and I3S laboratory. Her research activities are in the field of Artificial Intelligence and more specifically Knowledge Representation and Reasoning with graphs on the Web. Her overall goal is to support epistemic Web communities in capitalizing and accessing their digital resources and sharing their knowledge. She is the scientific leader of several research projects, in various applications field: e-Education, Cultural Heritage, Health, B2B.