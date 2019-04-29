About this Course

Intermediate Level

Basic knowledge of computers and in particular the classic tools and languages of the Web and the ability to install and run software on a machine.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • search for occurrences of a query graph
  • publish Linked Open Data on the Web
  • access remotely data sources on the Web
  • use and mix together existing data to obtain new data
EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

PRINCIPLES OF A WEB OF LINKED DATA

6 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 31 min), 25 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

The RDF data model

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 50 min), 22 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

SPARQL Query Language

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 38 min), 14 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Integration of other data formats and sources

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 37 min), 24 readings, 9 quizzes

