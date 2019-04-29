This MOOC – a joint initiative between EIT Digital, Université de Nice Sophia-Antipolis / Université Côte d'Azur, and INRIA - introduces the Linked Data standards and principles that provide the foundation of the Semantic web. You will learn how to publish, obtain and use structured data directly from the Web. Learning the principles, languages, and standards to exchange data on the Web will enable you to design and produce new applications, products, and services that leverage the volume and variety of data the Web holds.
Web of DataEIT Digital
About this Course
Basic knowledge of computers and in particular the classic tools and languages of the Web and the ability to install and run software on a machine.
Skills you will gain
- search for occurrences of a query graph
- publish Linked Open Data on the Web
- access remotely data sources on the Web
- use and mix together existing data to obtain new data
Basic knowledge of computers and in particular the classic tools and languages of the Web and the ability to install and run software on a machine.
Offered by
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
PRINCIPLES OF A WEB OF LINKED DATA
This first week is dedicated to introducing the notion of a Web of Linked Data. Dr. Fabien Gandon will start with some background and general knowledge about the Web, its history and its architecture.
The RDF data model
This second week is dedicated to the Resource Description Framework (RDF), the standard data model to publish and link data on the Web.
SPARQL Query Language
This third week presents the SPARQL Query Language that enables users to perform information retrieval by querying RDF datasets on the Web of Data.
Integration of other data formats and sources
This last week offers an open conclusion of the MOOC by addressing several initiatives to integrate more and more data on the Web.
Reviews
- 5 stars50.63%
- 4 stars30.37%
- 3 stars10.12%
- 2 stars2.53%
- 1 star6.32%
TOP REVIEWS FROM WEB OF DATA
It is informative but It need to updated with new upcoming tools in semantic web or web of data.
A comprehensive overview and hands-on practices allowing to apply these skills into practice.
Yes , It's really very useful for me and I learned something from this course.
The course made me understand the working of the web on a deeper level.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.