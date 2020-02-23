DP
Apr 19, 2020
It is informative but It need to updated with new upcoming tools in semantic web or web of data.
Apr 21, 2021
Yes ,\n\nIt's really very useful for me and I learned something from this course.
By YL A•
Feb 23, 2020
It was hard to follow and understand; one of the instructors had very strong foreign accent; I also speak English with foreign accent as well despite having lived 2/3 of my life in English speaking country, so I understand and are more tolerant of foreign accents than most other folks, but this course was difficult to follow. The transcript (English) was full of errors too.
By Borsali F•
Oct 27, 2019
Pretty introductive,
Not very much interaction or help provided & some links or references are outdated but it's a great place to start your learning path to semantic web.
By Manuel X D•
Apr 29, 2019
A comprehensive overview and hands-on practices allowing to apply these skills into practice.
By BARON•
Aug 24, 2020
this was the worst mooc ive followed so far. The english was really poor and french should have been preferred. Exams were either too easy or too difficult. Little context is given about everything regarding actual applications. Too many things are taught without any context, and I recommend you to have a prior experience with IT before doing the course, otherwise you will get lost.
By Matthias E•
Jun 10, 2020
great learning experience !
the curriculum was covering comprehensive aspects.
the information was precise and well-presented.
the difficulty of the questions was adequate.
compliment to EIT-Digital, just one side-aspect remains open : was it complying to the code of conduct to try the quizzes several times with the given right answers, so-to-call utilize all possibilities of the local machine and the course-given techniques ?
By Marc V A•
Dec 8, 2021
Very interesting and inspiring! I've been programming (web)applications for years now and still I've learned new things about the web and the initial ideas about it from the previous century. Amazing!
By Dr. R K P•
Apr 20, 2020
By S A•
Apr 22, 2021
Yes ,
By Tharindu M•
Oct 30, 2020
Really good for understanding basic concepts of semantic web
By TAYLOR D•
Apr 25, 2022
Excellent primer
By SHIJO S•
May 1, 2020
Superb
By Uma M•
May 15, 2020
osm
By Varun K R•
May 10, 2020
By Varun N•
May 5, 2020
The course made me understand the working of the web on a deeper level.
By Anita F•
Apr 17, 2020
The course covers a lot of material in a short span and assumes more knowledge of programming and terminology than I expected so my views reflect my level of expertise coming into the course. They could have offered deeper explanations of the content, especially explaining what each part of the code does. I especially found the quizzes didn't give me enough feedback to help me get to the correct answer. Typically the quizzes suggested that I re-watch a video but the video wasn't related to the question.
A few other reviewers mentioned the difficulty in understanding the instructors as they have French accents. I didn't find that to be too much of a problem but the transcriptions are sometimes off, for example, Turtle (a syntax and important concept) is often transcribed as total.
By Theresa D•
Nov 7, 2020
I think it is hard for beginners to be introduced to so many different tools and languages
By Petr S•
Mar 31, 2020
I finished the course, but I am not excited. I was missing more complex tasks. All examples were simple queries without any connection. Also there is no useful discussions as the forums are structured in weird way and presenters do not react to question.
By Eric M•
Aug 4, 2020
Hard to understand some of the speakers. Quizzes were poorly constructed.
By Deleted A•
Jul 12, 2021
I wanted to like this course but sadly I didn't enjoy the way it was put together or presented. I found myself looking on Youtube for clearer explanations of the concepts covered which defeated the purpose of doing this course.
By Jeronimo G•
Mar 16, 2020
The quizzes are confuse