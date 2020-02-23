Chevron Left
Back to Web of Data

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Web of Data by EIT Digital

4.2
stars
79 ratings
21 reviews

About the Course

This MOOC – a joint initiative between EIT Digital, Université de Nice Sophia-Antipolis / Université Côte d'Azur, and INRIA - introduces the Linked Data standards and principles that provide the foundation of the Semantic web. You will learn how to publish, obtain and use structured data directly from the Web. Learning the principles, languages, and standards to exchange data on the Web will enable you to design and produce new applications, products, and services that leverage the volume and variety of data the Web holds. We divided this course into four parts that cover the core technical skills and competencies you need to master to be able to use the Web as a space for giant structure data exchange: • in the first part, “Principals of a Web of Linked Data”: you will learn and practice the principles to publish and obtain data directly on the Web instead of Web pages; • in the second part, “The RDF Data Model”: you will learn the standard data model for the Web and its syntaxes to publish and link data on the Web in your applications and services; • in the third part, “SPARQL Query Language”: you will learn how to directly query and access data sources on the Web and obtain structured data relevant to your activity and domain; • in the fourth and final part, “Integration of other Data Formats and Sources”: you will learn how the Web standards interact and interoperate with other data formats to allow the integration of a variety of data sources. Each week alternates short videos and quizzes, as well as supplementary resources and forums to gradually progress through the different principles and standards. After following this course successfully, you will have the skills to obtain focused and structured datasets from the Web that you can then use to augment your own datasets, enrich their dimensions, feed your applications, perform data mining, machine learning, and training, data analysis, AI processing and reasoning and other data management....

Top reviews

DP

Apr 19, 2020

It is informative but It need to updated with new upcoming tools in semantic web or web of data.

SA

Apr 21, 2021

Yes ,\n\nIt's really very useful for me and I learned something from this course.

Filter by:

1 - 20 of 20 Reviews for Web of Data

By YL A

Feb 23, 2020

It was hard to follow and understand; one of the instructors had very strong foreign accent; I also speak English with foreign accent as well despite having lived 2/3 of my life in English speaking country, so I understand and are more tolerant of foreign accents than most other folks, but this course was difficult to follow. The transcript (English) was full of errors too.

By Borsali F

Oct 27, 2019

Pretty introductive,

Not very much interaction or help provided & some links or references are outdated but it's a great place to start your learning path to semantic web.

By Manuel X D

Apr 29, 2019

A comprehensive overview and hands-on practices allowing to apply these skills into practice.

By BARON

Aug 24, 2020

this was the worst mooc ive followed so far. The english was really poor and french should have been preferred. Exams were either too easy or too difficult. Little context is given about everything regarding actual applications. Too many things are taught without any context, and I recommend you to have a prior experience with IT before doing the course, otherwise you will get lost.

By Matthias E

Jun 10, 2020

great learning experience !

the curriculum was covering comprehensive aspects.

the information was precise and well-presented.

the difficulty of the questions was adequate.

compliment to EIT-Digital, just one side-aspect remains open : was it complying to the code of conduct to try the quizzes several times with the given right answers, so-to-call utilize all possibilities of the local machine and the course-given techniques ?

By Marc V A

Dec 8, 2021

Very interesting and inspiring! I've been programming (web)applications for years now and still I've learned new things about the web and the initial ideas about it from the previous century. Amazing!

By Dr. R K P

Apr 20, 2020

It is informative but It need to updated with new upcoming tools in semantic web or web of data.

By S A

Apr 22, 2021

Yes ,

It's really very useful for me and I learned something from this course.

By Tharindu M

Oct 30, 2020

Really good for understanding basic concepts of semantic web

By TAYLOR D

Apr 25, 2022

Excellent primer

By SHIJO S

May 1, 2020

Superb

By Uma M

May 15, 2020

osm

By Varun K R

May 10, 2020

osm

By Varun N

May 5, 2020

The course made me understand the working of the web on a deeper level.

By Anita F

Apr 17, 2020

The course covers a lot of material in a short span and assumes more knowledge of programming and terminology than I expected so my views reflect my level of expertise coming into the course. They could have offered deeper explanations of the content, especially explaining what each part of the code does. I especially found the quizzes didn't give me enough feedback to help me get to the correct answer. Typically the quizzes suggested that I re-watch a video but the video wasn't related to the question.

A few other reviewers mentioned the difficulty in understanding the instructors as they have French accents. I didn't find that to be too much of a problem but the transcriptions are sometimes off, for example, Turtle (a syntax and important concept) is often transcribed as total.

By Theresa D

Nov 7, 2020

I think it is hard for beginners to be introduced to so many different tools and languages

By Petr S

Mar 31, 2020

I finished the course, but I am not excited. I was missing more complex tasks. All examples were simple queries without any connection. Also there is no useful discussions as the forums are structured in weird way and presenters do not react to question.

By Eric M

Aug 4, 2020

Hard to understand some of the speakers. Quizzes were poorly constructed.

By Deleted A

Jul 12, 2021

I wanted to like this course but sadly I didn't enjoy the way it was put together or presented. I found myself looking on Youtube for clearer explanations of the concepts covered which defeated the purpose of doing this course.

By Jeronimo G

Mar 16, 2020

The quizzes are confuse

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder