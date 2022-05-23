About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Management
  • Leadership
  • Project
  • strategy
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

AI and your business

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The first steps

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Before heading even further

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

The next steps

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder