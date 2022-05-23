The Business Implications of AI: Full course is a continuation of the nano-course.
Throughout the course content, the following main questions will be answered: * How shall we, as leaders, understand it from a corporate strategy point of view? * What is it and how can it be used? * What are the crucial strategic decisions we have to make, and how to make them? * What consequences can we expect if we decide on doing AI projects and what kind of competencies do we need? * Where shall we start, and what could be a good second as well as a third step? * What implications for the organization can we expect? These are the questions answered in this course. If you want to deep-dive even more into how artificial intelligence is changing the business landscape, with face-to-face training, group activities, and hands-on exercises, register for the live course https://professionalschool.eitdigital.eu/business-implications-of-ai