About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Diseño y Creación de videojuegos Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
Spanish
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Diseño y Creación de videojuegos Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
Spanish

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

INTRODUCCIÓN A UNITY. TERRENO, CÁMARA Y CONTROL

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 60 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

ANIMATOR CONTROLLER EN UNITY. ITEMS Y BALAS

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 117 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

FÍSICA, ENEMIGOS Y GUI

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 82 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

MENÚ PRINCIPAL, SONIDO Y BOSS

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 105 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GAMEPLAY EN VIDEOJUEGOS

View all reviews

About the Diseño y Creación de videojuegos Specialization

Diseño y Creación de videojuegos

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder