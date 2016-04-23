VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL
¿Cómo se estructura y funciona un programa de videojuego? Es lo que comúnmente se conoce como 'gameplay', y que constituirá nuestro núcleo de estudio en este curso. Su análisis detallado nos permitirá comprender su importancia, y qué funcionalidades debe tener. Analizaremos también la interface gráfica del usuario (GUI), que finalmente condiciona el hecho de que el jugador pueda interaccionar correctamente con el videojuego. Para definir y comprender mejor los conceptos se usan ejemplos y referentes de videojuegos de la industria. En breve el curso dispondrá de subtítulos en inglés. _________________ ENGLISH VERSION How does a video game program work and structure? We call this gameplay, and it will be the main point on this course. Its detailed analysis will allow us to understand its importance and what functions it has to have. We will also analyze the Graphics User Interface -GUI- that finally conditions the player's correct interaction with the game. To properly define and understand the concepts we will use examples and referents on the video game's industry. English subtitles will be soon available.