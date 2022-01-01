About this Specialization

El Programa Especializado pretende ser un punto de entrada al mundo del diseño y la creación del videojuego, considerando de forma específica e individualizada los diferentes aspectos que valora la industria: diseño - con particular interés de la parte artística - , motor y game play. Este punto de entrada te permitirá entender que crear un videojuego es un proceso complejo que involucra a cientos de personas durante un largo tiempo, en busca de un objetivo común: la creación de un videojuego que funciona tal y como lo ideaste. Una vez realizados los cursos, el proyecto final te permitirá centrarte y profundizar en aquella área que - en función de tu perfil o interés - te resulte de mayor atractivo: arte, proceso de diseño o programación y uso del motor.
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Videojuegos: ¿de qué hablamos?

4.3
stars
535 ratings
161 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Diseño de videojuegos

4.6
stars
316 ratings
93 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Arte 3D y animación en videojuegos

4.5
stars
215 ratings
64 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Motores gráficos en videojuegos: game engine

3.9
stars
103 ratings
24 reviews

Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

