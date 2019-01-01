Enric Marti Gòdia is Associate Professor of Computer Science at Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona since 1992 and researcher scientist in Computer Vision Center in UAB from 1994 to 2007. His areas of interest are computer graphics, graphic scientific visualization, serious games, virtual and augmented reality and Project Based learning applied in engineering studies. He has more than 28 years of experience in teaching computer graphics in computer science degree and master studies. He has applied Project Based-Learning (PBL) in teaching computer graphics during more than 10 years. He is master coordinator of Videogames master in UAB from the academic year 2009-10. Also, he is coordinator of a postgraduate diploma of mobile programming in Uab from academic year 2012-13. He has published more than 150 scientific publications in international and national journals and conferences, about his research and also about his teaching experience in PBL.