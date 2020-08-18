About this Course

Course 1 of 6 in the
Diseño y Creación de videojuegos Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
Spanish

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Programming
  • Video Game Development
  • Video Game Design
  • Game Design
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(3,096 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Presentación e introducción

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Géneros de los videojuegos

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Historia de los videojuegos

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Componentes de un videojuego y roles

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

