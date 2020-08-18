VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL
Probablemente, todos hemos jugado a algún videojuego, pero ¿qué hay detrás de él? Podemos decir que - con independencia del videojuego - hay un árduo trabajo multidisciplinar que incluye desde aspectos de diseño hasta la programación como tal del videojuego. Este curso pretende ser un curso introductorio que muestre qué aspectos hay que considerar en el videojuego, y que permita con posterioridad abordar individualmente los temas que se consideran nucleares: diseño, arte, motor del videojuego y 'game play'. Al completar este curso introductorio, podrás identificar, nombrar y explicar la importancia de los diferentes aspectos que hay que considerar al diseñar un videojuego. Pretendemos también que puedas evaluar qué partes del videojuego te interesan más, de cara a que puedas seguir un curso específico sobre esa temática, o bien, si deseas el conocimiento global, puedas abordar todo el programa especializado. Estarás listo para abordar más en profundidad estos temas nucleares (diseño, arte, motor del videojuego y 'gameplay') que se cubren de forma individualizada y en detalle en el resto de cursos del programa especializado. IMPORTANTE Puedes seguir el curso también en Inglés (subtítulos y cuestionarios). __________________ ENGLISH VERSION We have all probably played a video game at least once in our life, but... what's behind them? We can say that -no matter what game it is- there's a difficult multidisciplinary work that involves factors that go from the design to the video game's programming. This is an introductory course that will show you which aspects we must consider in the video game, and it will subsequently help you to individually study the different videogames creation's nucleus: design, art, video game engine and gameplay. When you finish this introductory course, you will be able to identify, tell and explain the importance of the many aspects we must consider when designing a video game. We also want you to be able to avaluate which parts of a video game you're most interested in, so that you can later take the specific course on this topic -if you seek global knowledge you can see all the specialised program. Then you'll be ready to study more deeply these main topics -design, art, video game engine and gameplay- which are individually studied with detail during the other courses of the specialized program. IMPORTANT You are able to follow this course in English (subtitles and quizzes).