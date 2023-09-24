University of Colorado Boulder
Universal Theories
This course is part of The Physics of Emergence: Introduction to Condensed Matter Specialization

Taught in English

Rahul Nandkishore

Instructor: Rahul Nandkishore

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the concept of universality.

  • Describe the renormalization group and how it explains universality.

  • Explain metals and insulators

Skills you'll gain

There are 4 modules in this course

This module introduces the notion of universality and introduces the renormalization group.

This module continues the presentation of the renormalization group and explains the emergence of universality.

This module explores the basics of the Band Theory of Electrons.

This module provides detailed discussion of metals and insulators.

Instructor

Rahul Nandkishore
University of Colorado Boulder
Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Frequently asked questions

