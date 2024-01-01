I am a theoretical physicist with broad interests. I received my PhD from MIT in 2012, then spent three years as a postoctoral fellow at the Princeton Center for Theoretical Science, before joining the faculty at the University of Colorado Boulder, where I have been ever since. I have worked across a wide range of topics, and my research has been honored by a number of awards, including fellowships from the Sloan and Simons Foundation, and Young Investigator awards from the U.S. Department of Defense.