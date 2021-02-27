Chevron Left
The Business Implications of AI: Full course is a continuation of the nano-course. Throughout the course content, the following main questions will be answered: * How shall we, as leaders, understand it from a corporate strategy point of view? * What is it and how can it be used? * What are the crucial strategic decisions we have to make, and how to make them? * What consequences can we expect if we decide on doing AI projects and what kind of competencies do we need? * Where shall we start, and what could be a good second as well as a third step? * What implications for the organization can we expect? These are the questions answered in this course. If you want to deep-dive even more into how artificial intelligence is changing the business landscape, with face-to-face training, group activities, and hands-on exercises, register for the live course https://professionalschool.eitdigital.eu/business-implications-of-ai...
By Lampredi F

Feb 27, 2021

The declared scope of the course is fully met. Now I know what is A.I. and what associated is ongoing.

By ADITYA A

Jun 18, 2020

Learned a lot. Great Course. Thank you so much.

By Silbert

Jan 25, 2020

interesting, but the certificate do not indicate the university,wich is one of the criteria or seriousness to chose this course , and when finished it and pay to get the diploma , the name of the university desapear .. not fair, I do not understand

By Marcus F

Nov 19, 2021

A good course, but quite short. The low number of students taking the course delayed the feedback of the assignments.

By Aby M

Mar 27, 2020

Peer rating is aproblem

By Darren G

Jan 9, 2020

Paid full price for this course and cannot graduate as there is noone to peer review. Give me a break. The assessments in these courses leave a lot to be desired. You find out the assessment criteria AFTER you submit - and then you can't graduate/finish if noone else is there to peer review. Don't bother.

