By Lampredi F•
Feb 27, 2021
The declared scope of the course is fully met. Now I know what is A.I. and what associated is ongoing.
By ADITYA A•
Jun 18, 2020
Learned a lot. Great Course. Thank you so much.
By Silbert•
Jan 25, 2020
interesting, but the certificate do not indicate the university,wich is one of the criteria or seriousness to chose this course , and when finished it and pay to get the diploma , the name of the university desapear .. not fair, I do not understand
By Marcus F•
Nov 19, 2021
A good course, but quite short. The low number of students taking the course delayed the feedback of the assignments.
By Aby M•
Mar 27, 2020
Peer rating is aproblem
By Darren G•
Jan 9, 2020
Paid full price for this course and cannot graduate as there is noone to peer review. Give me a break. The assessments in these courses leave a lot to be desired. You find out the assessment criteria AFTER you submit - and then you can't graduate/finish if noone else is there to peer review. Don't bother.