System Validation is the field that studies the fundamentals of system communication and information processing. It allows automated analysis based on behavioural models of a system to see if a system works correctly. We want to guarantee that the systems does exactly what it is supposed to do. The techniques put forward in system validation allow to prove the absence of errors. It allows to design embedded system behaviour that is structurally sound and as a side effect enforces you to make the behaviour simple and insightful. This means that the systems are not only behaving correctly, but are also much easier to maintain and adapt. ’Modeling Software Protocols, and other behaviour' demonstrates the power of formal methods in software modelling, communication protocols, and other examples. Reading material. J.F. Groote and M.R. Mousavi. Modeling and analysis of communicating systems. The MIT Press, 2014.
System Validation (4): Modelling Software, Protocols, and other behaviour
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Advanced modelling
We show how the behavior of simple programs and communication protocols can be modelled and analysed. Furthermore, we introduce the notion of a linear process: a simple normal form to which every behavior can be reduced. This normal form is the workhorse when it comes to the analysis of behavior.
Modelling guidelines
In this lecture you see various modelling techniques that can be used to keep the state space of your models small.
