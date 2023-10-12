University of Leeds
Foundations of Software Testing and Validation

University of Leeds

Foundations of Software Testing and Validation

Taught in English

Julian Brooks
Instructors: Julian Brooks

4.6

(141 reviews)

Beginner level

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
What you'll learn

  • Describe various types of software testing and identify their advantages and disadvantages.

  • Explain the significance of software testing in the software development process, recognising when and why testing should be employed.

  • Apply knowledge of testing techniques to design effective test cases, evaluate their effectiveness, and generate comprehensive testing plans.

  Apply knowledge of testing techniques to design effective test cases, evaluate their effectiveness, and generate comprehensive testing plans.

There are 2 modules in this course

Welcome to Foundations of Software Testing and Validation! In the first week, you will be focusing on the basic concepts of software testing, its goals and how it fits into the software development life cycle. During the second week, we'll build on these concepts and explore software validation, quality assurance and dynamic testing techniques. Let's get started!

7 videos12 readings4 quizzes4 discussion prompts1 ungraded lab

Week 2 of the continues the journey into the core of software testing – the various techniques and methods used to ensure software is robust and reliable. You will explore dynamic testing, where software is run under specific conditions and observe the results. You will look at how to create appropriate test cases and learn about two crucial techniques: boundary value analysis and equivalence partitioning. Throughout this week, you'll gain practical skills and knowledge that will be essential for your journey into the world of software testing.

8 videos11 readings2 quizzes1 assignment4 discussion prompts

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.7 (45 ratings)
Julian Brooks
University of Leeds
1 Course13,218 learners

University of Leeds

Learner reviews

4.6

141 reviews

  • 5 stars

    73.04%

  • 4 stars

    21.27%

  • 3 stars

    3.54%

  • 2 stars

    1.41%

  • 1 star

    0.70%

