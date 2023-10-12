Software testing and validation are vital because they ensure that the end product meets the design requirements. In just two weeks, you'll gain a comprehensive understanding of industry-standard techniques and learn how to design and implement effective test cases.
Foundations of Software Testing and Validation
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
Describe various types of software testing and identify their advantages and disadvantages.
Explain the significance of software testing in the software development process, recognising when and why testing should be employed.
Apply knowledge of testing techniques to design effective test cases, evaluate their effectiveness, and generate comprehensive testing plans.
There are 2 modules in this course
Welcome to Foundations of Software Testing and Validation! In the first week, you will be focusing on the basic concepts of software testing, its goals and how it fits into the software development life cycle. During the second week, we'll build on these concepts and explore software validation, quality assurance and dynamic testing techniques. Let's get started!
Week 2 of the continues the journey into the core of software testing – the various techniques and methods used to ensure software is robust and reliable. You will explore dynamic testing, where software is run under specific conditions and observe the results. You will look at how to create appropriate test cases and learn about two crucial techniques: boundary value analysis and equivalence partitioning. Throughout this week, you'll gain practical skills and knowledge that will be essential for your journey into the world of software testing.
