Julian has been with the University of Leeds since 2022 as a Lecturer in Computing. Previously he has worked at a number of UK educational institutions including the Universities of Huddersfield, Central London (UCL), Manchester & Manchester Met in tech-focussed teaching and research roles. He also worked at Calderdale College, running a range of computing apprenticeships at levels 3-6. He's a member of the BCS, ACM & Dennis the Menace Fan Club, and enjoys building robots and spending time with his family