Two of our most profound business challenges are digitalization and sustainability. They are rapidly changing the way we are doing business both today and in the future. Therefore, in the Sustainable Digital Innovation course, we explore the business opportunities that can open up when we align our strategy with sustainability goals.
You are a business leader or product manager who want to explore how your business can thrive in a more sustainable and digital business context.
- Green Strategy
- Business Modeling
- Corporate Sustainability
- Sustainable Leadership
- Sustainable Innovation
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Sustainable development - How does it relate to a business?
During the pandemic, many businesses have enforced their investments in sustainable solutions. In a post-covid world, sustainable solutions will be encouraged by incentives and regulations. It is therefore valuable to understand the role of leadership at the time of a major crisis with an emphasis on transformation in order to thrive in a more sustainable and digital business context.
Integrating sustainability into business management
Welcome to the second week of the course! This week we will focus on the integration of sustainability into business. Companies addressing sustainability as a regulation tend to have more difficulties in gaining business advantages and profitability then companies that incorporate sustainability as a central part in their way of doing business. The following lessons will support integration ambitions.
Aligning sustainablility in industrial digitalization
Welcome to the third week of the course! Revenues in industrial companies are coming from multiple sources as digitalization and services become even more important. As sustainability becomes more important for customers as well as shareholders and other stakeholders, we must get better at incorporating and aligning sustainability with business offerings.
Sustainable development - A source for innovation
Welcome to the fourth week of the course! Challenges can also be opportunities. As the market changes and customers and society search for more sustainable solutions new sustainable opportunities arise as we are witnessing dematerialization, servicification and digitalization. But to really grasp opportunities, we need to understand the wider system along the current and future value chain.
Excellent and challenging course - a lot of very pertinent information for instilling sustainability as a core value in your organisation
Great course. Thank you! Would have appreciated more practical examples.
Great insights, material and tools to help solving the challenges we are facing regarding the carrying capacity of the planet. well done!
Great course how digital innovations can help with more sustainable business models.
