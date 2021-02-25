About this Course

Intermediate Level

You are a business leader or product manager who want to explore how your business can thrive in a more sustainable and digital business context.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Green Strategy
  • Business Modeling
  • Corporate Sustainability
  • Sustainable Leadership
  • Sustainable Innovation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Sustainable development - How does it relate to a business?

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Integrating sustainability into business management

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Aligning sustainablility in industrial digitalization

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Sustainable development - A source for innovation

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

