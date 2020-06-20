About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 7 in the
Global Challenges in Business Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
Course 2 of 7 in the
Global Challenges in Business Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Course Orientation

3 videos (Total 7 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Module 1: Sustainability and Consumption

6 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week 2

Module 2: Sustainable Product Design and Market Research

5 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week 3

Module 3: Sustainable Value Chains and Communications

7 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week 4

Module 4: BOTTOM-UP ENTERPRISE

12 videos (Total 142 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Global Challenges in Business Specialization

Global Challenges in Business

