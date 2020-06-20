This course will explore current challenges and opportunities facing firms in the area of environmental sustainability. It will begin with an introduction to sustainability, with a particular focus on how environmental sustainability is relevant to business. Topics such as unsustainable consumption/consumer behavior, market research on sustainable product design , and sustainable value chains and communications will be covered. We will also cover the bottom-up approach in terms of immersion, emersion, and design as applied to sustainable business enterprise. The course concludes with a summary of insights on global challenges in business, with particular focus on poverty and the environment.
This course is part of the Global Challenges in Business Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: Sustainability and Consumption
This first module begins with an introduction to sustainability. The various dimensions of sustainability are examined, with particular focus on how environmental sustainability is relevant to business. The module provides an overview of sustainable business practices through discussion and examples. Unsustainable consumption and motivations for sustainable consumer behavior will be covered. You will do a parallel project on the same topic as in the first course, but for higher-income segments in emerging markets or advanced economies. The module will focus on finalizing a specific need, geography, and beneficiaries for this project.
Module 2: Sustainable Product Design and Market Research
This module focuses on understanding how to conduct market research in the arena of sustainability. It also covers how to develop sustainable products. The bottom-up approach in terms of immersion, emersion, and design as applied to sustainable business enterprise is covered. A parallel project focuses on designing a core and augmented solution and an ecosystem.
Module 3: Sustainable Value Chains and Communications
This module covers how sustainable offerings are delivered and communicated. It also covers topics in sustainable finance and accounting. A case analysis is used to bring out unique issues with sustainability and business. The parallel project involves the final presentation of a problem, opportunity, solution, ecosystem, enterprise plan, and outcomes.
Module 4: BOTTOM-UP ENTERPRISE
This module summarizes the course on sustainable business enterprises focusing on business, environmental, and social sustainability. It then covers a bottom-up perspective on emerging markets. It also summarizes the two courses on sustainable global business horizons focusing on global challenges in business, with particular focus on poverty and the environment. Finally, the module covers the unique approach employed here in terms of bottom-up immersion, design, innovation, and enterprise. A parallel project stream compares and contrasts the enterprise plans in the two courses and the learning from focusing on subsistence marketplaces for the purposes of upward innovation, i.e., how innovation for subsistence marketplaces influences innovation from subsistence marketplaces.
Reviews
- 5 stars70.83%
- 4 stars10.83%
- 3 stars3.33%
- 2 stars5%
- 1 star10%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS ENTERPRISES
Prof. Viswanathan did a great job teaching this class and it was a fantastic follow-up to the first course, Sustainable Innovation in Subsistence Marketplaces.
This course encouraged me to learn further about sustainable marketing . The course is well planned and I have enjoyed learning .
I have learnt so much! I have a better understanding of building and managing a sustainable business.
It was one of the best courses I have ever taken and I learned a lot.
About the Global Challenges in Business Specialization
Learning Outcomes for the Specialization:
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.