Chevron Left
Back to Sustainable Business Enterprises

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Sustainable Business Enterprises by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.3
stars
120 ratings
25 reviews

About the Course

This course will explore current challenges and opportunities facing firms in the area of environmental sustainability. It will begin with an introduction to sustainability, with a particular focus on how environmental sustainability is relevant to business. Topics such as unsustainable consumption/consumer behavior, market research on sustainable product design , and sustainable value chains and communications will be covered. We will also cover the bottom-up approach in terms of immersion, emersion, and design as applied to sustainable business enterprise. The course concludes with a summary of insights on global challenges in business, with particular focus on poverty and the environment. You will be able to: • Understand the importance of sustainability for business • Analyze specific topics including consumer behavior, market research, product design, value chains and communications using the sustainability lens in business • Design solutions and develop enterprise plans for sustainable business initiatives • Apply the bottom-up approach for sustainable business initiatives in varied contexts This course is part of Gies College of Business’ suite of online programs, including the iMBA and iMSM. Learn more about admission into these programs and explore how your Coursera work can be leveraged if accepted into a degree program at https://degrees.giesbusiness.illinois.edu/idegrees/....

Top reviews

DO

Jun 10, 2021

This is a very relevant, well-prepared/presented, and very educative course, I really want to appreciate Prof. Madhu, I will definitely take another course with you. Kind regards.\n\nDorothy

PA

Oct 25, 2020

Prof. Viswanathan did a great job teaching this class and it was a fantastic follow-up to the first course, Sustainable Innovation in Subsistence Marketplaces.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 25 Reviews for Sustainable Business Enterprises

By Tim B

Jun 25, 2019

Dont takie this course!

What is really annoying about this course is that your peer-reviewed submissions never have enough people to actually review your material. This means that, even if you are quick, you cannot finish the course. This entails that you have to pay at least twice and the only help provided is the suggestion to post a request to review your submission in the community forum. But this forum is empty and noone replies to your requests.

Moreover, this course does not have a support. Noone to talk to if you have problems or questions as the forum is completely empty and no contact details of anyone provided anywhere.

By Dorathy A

Jul 1, 2021

This course is disappointing.

There are so many issues that I found hard to believe UIUC selected it as part of MBA program course.

1. It addresses important topics related to poverty and sustainability that I agree we and business should care about but the focus is blur. There is no connection with business globalization whatsoever. No content related how business should be conducted at global environment. Course name is misleading. We worked on project for a country and only focus on that country

2. Content in article, video and live session are repetitive, literally from week 1 to week 8.

3. Outdated and inaccurate information.

4. Boring content and presentation. Instructor obviously reads to speak.

5. Live session is disorganized. Instructor failed to clarify questions. He only focused on how to complete projects instead of teaching what we should learn.

6. Poor language choice. Hard to follow content in video and article compared to other courses I've taken. Purposely use sophisticated verbiage for simple concept. Should consider students that do not speak native English. Education is to make complicated theory easy for student to understand and apply to real world problem. Not to complicate simple concepts.

By DANIEL J R

Jul 7, 2020

Not an interesting course to me.

By Link R

Nov 1, 2020

not very practical

By Pavlo S

Jul 8, 2020

same thing over and over and over and over and over again

By Michael M

May 24, 2017

Not a fan of the opened ended nature of the course.

By Yuankai L

May 4, 2019

The course is poorly planned and elaborated. It seems that there is no center theme or theory behind the course.

By Natalie C

May 1, 2018

This course is so poorly organized and presented that it is generous to call it a course.

By Andrew B

Apr 20, 2018

This course is nearly identical to Sustainable Innovation for Subsistence Marketplaces.

By Li L

Jul 15, 2020

too boring, too much exercises, not flexible

By Jason G

Apr 30, 2019

Quizzes were terrible

By Irma P S

Sep 21, 2020

This course The program equips me with a practical framework for identifying and evaluating the relative performance of sustainability enterprises, and not only have my fully developed sustainability plan for lasting change but will also be equipped with applicable tools and insights on driving performance and innovation through a coherent sustainability strategy.

By Suchismita P

May 22, 2020

A very enriching and interactive course, with assignments at every level that help to gauge better learning of the concepts that have been covered. The content was easy to grasp and really is fruitful in further learning endeavors.

By DOROTHY M A O

Jun 11, 2021

This is a very relevant, well-prepared/presented, and very educative course, I really want to appreciate Prof. Madhu, I will definitely take another course with you. Kind regards.

Dorothy

By Ricardo L

Nov 2, 2020

Me gusto este curso porque te concientiza desde las distintas perspectivas de ver el funcionamiento de la empresa, el "give & get" de una manera natural y hacia donde estamos creciendo

By Philip A

Oct 26, 2020

Prof. Viswanathan did a great job teaching this class and it was a fantastic follow-up to the first course, Sustainable Innovation in Subsistence Marketplaces.

By Itohan E

Jun 21, 2020

I have learnt so much!

I have a better understanding of building and managing a sustainable business.

By Surojoy

Mar 1, 2020

Really very useful and insightful. I loved how clearly everything was taught.

By razieh g

Dec 25, 2020

It was one of the best courses I have ever taken and I learned a lot.

By Sudhanshu B

Aug 5, 2020

Simply Awesome and Insightful !!!

By Juan C M

Jun 19, 2021

Great Course!

By Subrat G

May 8, 2018

G

By thomas m

Nov 5, 2019

Very Good quality, accessible for people wishing to understand more about sustainability. This MOOC is definitely worth it VS more expensive, shorter and apparently more visible online tranings on the same topic. Happy that I achieved it.

By Ferdous N

Sep 18, 2020

This course encouraged me to learn further about sustainable marketing . The course is well planned and I have enjoyed learning .

By Brennan K

Jul 12, 2020

This course throws a lot of information at you, but lacks a central thesis or any real purpose. I recommend cutting a lot out and replacing it with case studies on how companies have achieved sustainability.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder