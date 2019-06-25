DO
Jun 10, 2021
PA
Oct 25, 2020
By Tim B•
Jun 25, 2019
Dont takie this course!
What is really annoying about this course is that your peer-reviewed submissions never have enough people to actually review your material. This means that, even if you are quick, you cannot finish the course. This entails that you have to pay at least twice and the only help provided is the suggestion to post a request to review your submission in the community forum. But this forum is empty and noone replies to your requests.
Moreover, this course does not have a support. Noone to talk to if you have problems or questions as the forum is completely empty and no contact details of anyone provided anywhere.
By Dorathy A•
Jul 1, 2021
This course is disappointing.
There are so many issues that I found hard to believe UIUC selected it as part of MBA program course.
1. It addresses important topics related to poverty and sustainability that I agree we and business should care about but the focus is blur. There is no connection with business globalization whatsoever. No content related how business should be conducted at global environment. Course name is misleading. We worked on project for a country and only focus on that country
2. Content in article, video and live session are repetitive, literally from week 1 to week 8.
3. Outdated and inaccurate information.
4. Boring content and presentation. Instructor obviously reads to speak.
5. Live session is disorganized. Instructor failed to clarify questions. He only focused on how to complete projects instead of teaching what we should learn.
6. Poor language choice. Hard to follow content in video and article compared to other courses I've taken. Purposely use sophisticated verbiage for simple concept. Should consider students that do not speak native English. Education is to make complicated theory easy for student to understand and apply to real world problem. Not to complicate simple concepts.
By DANIEL J R•
Jul 7, 2020
Not an interesting course to me.
By Link R•
Nov 1, 2020
not very practical
By Pavlo S•
Jul 8, 2020
same thing over and over and over and over and over again
By Michael M•
May 24, 2017
Not a fan of the opened ended nature of the course.
By Yuankai L•
May 4, 2019
The course is poorly planned and elaborated. It seems that there is no center theme or theory behind the course.
By Natalie C•
May 1, 2018
This course is so poorly organized and presented that it is generous to call it a course.
By Andrew B•
Apr 20, 2018
This course is nearly identical to Sustainable Innovation for Subsistence Marketplaces.
By Li L•
Jul 15, 2020
too boring, too much exercises, not flexible
By Jason G•
Apr 30, 2019
Quizzes were terrible
By Irma P S•
Sep 21, 2020
This course The program equips me with a practical framework for identifying and evaluating the relative performance of sustainability enterprises, and not only have my fully developed sustainability plan for lasting change but will also be equipped with applicable tools and insights on driving performance and innovation through a coherent sustainability strategy.
By Suchismita P•
May 22, 2020
A very enriching and interactive course, with assignments at every level that help to gauge better learning of the concepts that have been covered. The content was easy to grasp and really is fruitful in further learning endeavors.
By DOROTHY M A O•
Jun 11, 2021
This is a very relevant, well-prepared/presented, and very educative course, I really want to appreciate Prof. Madhu, I will definitely take another course with you. Kind regards.
Dorothy
By Ricardo L•
Nov 2, 2020
Me gusto este curso porque te concientiza desde las distintas perspectivas de ver el funcionamiento de la empresa, el "give & get" de una manera natural y hacia donde estamos creciendo
By Philip A•
Oct 26, 2020
Prof. Viswanathan did a great job teaching this class and it was a fantastic follow-up to the first course, Sustainable Innovation in Subsistence Marketplaces.
By Itohan E•
Jun 21, 2020
I have learnt so much!
I have a better understanding of building and managing a sustainable business.
By Surojoy•
Mar 1, 2020
Really very useful and insightful. I loved how clearly everything was taught.
By razieh g•
Dec 25, 2020
It was one of the best courses I have ever taken and I learned a lot.
By Sudhanshu B•
Aug 5, 2020
Simply Awesome and Insightful !!!
By Juan C M•
Jun 19, 2021
Great Course!
By Subrat G•
May 8, 2018
By thomas m•
Nov 5, 2019
Very Good quality, accessible for people wishing to understand more about sustainability. This MOOC is definitely worth it VS more expensive, shorter and apparently more visible online tranings on the same topic. Happy that I achieved it.
By Ferdous N•
Sep 18, 2020
This course encouraged me to learn further about sustainable marketing . The course is well planned and I have enjoyed learning .
By Brennan K•
Jul 12, 2020
This course throws a lot of information at you, but lacks a central thesis or any real purpose. I recommend cutting a lot out and replacing it with case studies on how companies have achieved sustainability.