We are surrounded by so much discussion of sustainability that it can sometimes become overwhelming. Important questions include: What role can business have in ensuring the sustainability of the planet? How should business work with society to preserve the environment? These questions will be answered in this course as we explore the meaning of sustainability and its impact on modern organisations as they move to circular ideas to reduce waste, increase recycling and become fit for our modern society. In the course you will not only learn about the role of business in sustainability, but also your own personal contribution.
Business Sustainability in the Circular EconomyUniversity of London
Some experience in the working world is helpful but not essential.
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Royal Holloway, University of London
Royal Holloway, University of London, is ranked in the top 30 universities in the UK (Times & Sunday Times Good University Guide, 2018) and the top 200 universities in the world (Times Higher Education World University Rankings, 2017-18).
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Sustainability and the circular economy
This week includes: outlining the structure of the course, exploring the nature of sustainability, assessing your own green credentials, discussing the future of business in a circular economy.
Week 2: Recycling and reverse logistics
This week includes: discussing the circular economy, explaining reverse logistics, defining recycling, introducing Green Legislation.
Week 3: Corporate social responsibility (CSR)
This week includes: developing an understanding of corporate social responsibility (CSR), measuring CSR, introducing the concept of the bottom of the pyramid, discussing Fairtrade.
