Grow your career by earning your Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from a top 25 UK university.
The BSc Business Administration degree provides a platform to develop the essential knowledge and skills required to succeed in today’s business environment. In practice, this means that as well as providing the core business administration learning elements, the programme focuses on key skill sets including the ability to analyse and evaluate current issues facing organisations in a global setting.
Successful managers are adept at dealing with complexity within a changing context. To be ready for these challenges, you will require an intellectual understanding that will help you analyse and make a decisive contribution to solving these issues. The BSc Business Administration degree helps you gain these perspectives. You will be encouraged to think critically and creatively.
The degree takes a creative approach to the curriculum through the lens of some interesting case studies and will prompt you to consider questions such as:
- Why did false positive Covid-19 tests cause a stir?
- Are coffee pods good for the environment?
- Can music boost your own productivity at work?
- Do the Beatles represent a sublime formative moment in consumer culture?
In this programme, you will develop the ability to analyse real-life business problems and devise effective solutions.
What makes this degree unique?
A dynamic global learning community: Modules are designed to ensure students appreciate the diverse, interdisciplinary nature of business administration. Students will connect with peers around the globe and engage in learning activities with each other to bring their own unique perspectives to the programme.
Learn from internationally renowned experts: You’ll be taught by leading academics at Royal Holloway’s School of Business and Management, University of London, a UK top 25 university (The Guardian University Guide 2022). The school’s academics have extensive industry experience from around the world, reflecting the global nature of modern business, which feeds directly into their teaching.
- Enhance your professional profile with a valuable career credential: As a graduate of this programme, you’ll be prepared for a career in fields such as human resources, accounting, marketing, production, operations, information technology, and more, and you’ll have the skills to succeed in organizations ranging from large corporations to small businesses and nonprofits. Graduates from Royal Holloway’s School of Business and Management have gone on to work at leading global companies like Versace, Barclays, Nissan, Deloitte, Xerox, and Goldman Sachs.
The programme is offered twice per year in April and October.
The next cohort starts on 4 April, 2022.
About University of London
The University of London is one of the world’s leading universities, internationally recognised for its high academic standards. This reputation is built upon the outstanding teaching and research of our 17 member institutions.Learn more about University of London
We encourage you to investigate whether this degree meets your academic and/or professional needs before applying.