Deploying the circular economy within organisations

How can companies act in the fight against global warming?
This is an increasingly pressing question for all actors of our society. Big companies, SMEs, start-ups but also charities and public actors, the circular economy is part of solutions to be deployed at a large scale by all these actors, to promote an economy that respects planet boundaries, consumes less natural resources, emits less greenhouse gases and produces less waste. With this MOOC, you will understand the limits of the linear economy, based on the "Take-Make-Waste" principle, as well as the need for a shift towards circular economy. Circular Economy has long been confined to the recycling and waste management sector. Now, we must realize its systemic nature, in all sectors and the role of each organization in its deployment. To clarify your thoughts, we have met 3 companies, from various sectors, who are very committed to the subject. They will share with you their journey to transform their business model into a circular one. We will also meet some start-ups, SMEs and actors of the social and solidarity economy, to better understand the role and necessary cooperation between those actors to move from a linear to a circular economy. We have made this MOOC with the consultancy agency in strategy Circulab, which helps organisations to create circular and regenerative solutions. Circulab will give you pedagogical content, in order to understand what is the circular economy, how it is embodied today within organisations and what are challenges to take up to deploy it at a larger scale.