ESSEC Business School
Deploying the circular economy within organisations
ESSEC Business School

Deploying the circular economy within organisations

Taught in English

Course

Beginner level
No prior experience required
6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

In this first module, we will explore our linear economy and try to understand why this system is not sustainable. This will lead us to consider an alternative and thus define the circular economy. We will take a theoretical approach by thinking of society and the economy as a system, the "living", governed by numerous interactions between diverse actors.

This second module will focus on the circular economy in the production and distribution processes of companies. We will go back to systems thinking to redefine the notion of value created by the company, in order to understand how a company can create or evolve a business model towards more circularity.

In this third module, we will explain the transition to a circular economy within the company. We will propose a methodological framework of thought to know how to innovate, proposing some examples of solutions, and finally what questions to ask to evaluate one's business model and verify that it is truly sustainable.

This fourth and final module will take us back to look at society as a whole. We will show how we can all, by acting collectively, transform the way our society works, based on the linear economy, into a circular economy.

Pierre-Emmanuel SAINT-ESPRIT
ESSEC Business School
ESSEC Business School

