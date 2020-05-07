This course looks at where important materials in products we use every day come from and how these materials can be used more efficiently, longer, and in closed loops. This is the aim of the Circular Economy, but it doesn’t happen on its own. It is the result of choices and strategies by suppliers, designers, businesses, policymakers and all of us as consumers.
Circular Economy - Sustainable Materials ManagementLund University
- Business Model
- Environmental Policy
- Business Analysis
- Material Design
- Policy Analysis
Lund University
Lund University was founded in 1666 and has for a number of years been ranked among the world’s top 100 universities. The University has 47 700 students and 7 500 staff based in Lund, Sweden. Lund University unites tradition with a modern, dynamic, and highly international profile. With eight different faculties and numerous research centres and specialized institutes, Lund is the strongest research university in Sweden and one of Scandinavia's largest institutions for education and research. The university annually attracts a large number of international students and offers a wide range of courses and programmes taught in English.
EIT RawMaterials
EIT RawMaterials, initiated and funded by the EIT (European Institute of Innovation and Technology), a body of the European Union, is the largest consortium in the raw materials sector worldwide. Its vision is to develop raw materials into a major strength for Europe. Its mission is to enable sustainable competitiveness of the European minerals, metals and materials sector along the value chain by driving innovation, education, and entrepreneurship. This course has received funding from the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union, under the Horizon 2020, the EU Framework Programme for Research and Innovation.
VITO
VITO is a leading European independent research and technology organisation in the areas of cleantech and sustainable development, with a goal to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world. VITO provides innovative and high-quality solutions, whereby large and small companies can gain a competitive advantage, and advises industry and governments on determining their policy for the future. VITO is based in Mol, Belgium, and has 750 highly qualified employees who work on international projects all around the world.
Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland
The Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS) is an independent research and advisory institution in the Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate. GEUS serves an advisory role for the Danish and Greenlandic Governments including the ministries of Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate, Environment, Foreign Affairs and Higher Education and Science. GEUS also operates in the private sector and participates in EU projects, including the EURARE and Minerals4EU projects, and leads the Mineral Intelligence Capacity [MICA] project.
National Technical University of Athens
The National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) is the oldest and most prestigious technical educational institution in Greece with 9 schools and more than 7000 students. Today NTUA employs 1900 academic and administrative staff and more than 2500 researchers. Over the last 20 years, NTUA has actively participated in many national and international R&D projects. The School of Mining and Metallurgical Engineering contributes leading research in fields including extractive metallurgical process development, rehabilitation of sites polluted from mining and metallurgical industries, thermodynamic studies of metallurgical systems, mathematical modelling, simulation of metallurgical and environmental protection processes, and synthesis of inorganic polymeric materials from mining and metallurgical wastes.
Ghent University
Ghent University is a top 100 university located in Flanders, the Dutch-speaking part of Belgium and in the heart of Europe. Founded in 1817, Ghent University is today one of the largest universities in Flanders, with a student body of 41,000, including more than 4,150 international students. Ghent University is an active partner in national and international educational, scientific and industrial cooperation. The university has over 117 faculty departments, divided into the eleven faculties, which offer high-quality courses in their scientific disciplines, each inspired by innovative research.
Delft University of Technology
Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) is the largest and oldest technological university in the Netherlands. The university’s research is inspired by the desire to increase fundamental understanding, as well as by societal challenges. TU Delft encourages students to be independent thinkers so they will become engineers capable of solving complex problems. With its unique technological infrastructure, broad knowledge base, worldwide reputation and successful alumni, TU Delft is contributing significantly to the development of responsible solutions to urgent societal problems in the Netherlands and the rest of the world.
Introduction - Materials
This module explores sourcing of materials from extraction to refining processes as well as the complexity of material supply. It builds a rationale for why we need to transform to a Circular Economy.
Circular Business Models
In this module circular business models are explored in-depth and a range of ways for business to create economic and social value are discussed
Circular Design, Innovation and Assessment
This module presents topics like functional materials and eco-design as well as methods to assess environmental impacts.
Policies and Networks
This module explores the role of governments and networks and how policies and sharing best practices can enable the circular economy.
Excellent course. Easy to follow. The only suggestion is to add more about how to finance New Business Models related to the circular economy. That still remains a challenge.
Fantastic, well researched material and really well presented. I really loved that they used a wide variety of qualified presenters from across the world it added another dimension.
This was a great introduction into not only material management and circular economy but also to moving from idea to action. It was not only informative but also inspiring! Thank you!
A great, detailed and informative course that I enjoyed learning about. Lund University you can do no wrong, from my semester spent on exchange in Lund to engaging with this fantastic MOOC! Thank you!
