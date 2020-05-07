About this Course

62,999 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Business Model
  • Environmental Policy
  • Business Analysis
  • Material Design
  • Policy Analysis
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Lund University

Placeholder

EIT RawMaterials

Placeholder

VITO

Placeholder

Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland

Placeholder

National Technical University of Athens

Placeholder

Ghent University

Placeholder

Delft University of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(67,242 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction - Materials

4 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 79 min), 19 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Circular Business Models

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 84 min), 13 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Circular Design, Innovation and Assessment

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 90 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Policies and Networks

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 62 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CIRCULAR ECONOMY - SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS MANAGEMENT

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder